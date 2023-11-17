Holidays and Water: Enjoy These 8 Hotels with Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD, you might be wondering where you can find hotels with indoor pools. Fortunately, there are many great options in the area so guests can swim and relax despite the winter cold. The holidays are a great time to visit Ocean City and the indoor pools listed below will help you and your family burn off the energy – and the calories – from your holiday celebrations.

And, these hotels will get you in the holiday spirit with their Christmas decorations. Don’t forget to visit Winterfest in Ocean City at Northside Park. There are changes to the event this year that are aimed to please everybody – There’s a tram, there is walking, and there are new lighted exhibits.