Bay Bridge Went Cashless Ahead of Schedule

Bay Bridge Cashless Tolls Now in Effect

(May 12, 2020)The Bay Bridge tolls have been transitioning to cashless payment since Maryland Dept of Transportation announced its intentions back in January. The original plan’s timeline was to be cashless for the summer of 2020, but the project finalized early. In mid-March, the tolls had stopped collecting cash as part of the state’s precautionary acts against the spread of covid-19. Now, MDTA says the cashless tolls are fully functioning.

E-ZPass Maryland holders pay a discounted toll at most state toll facilities. At the Bay Bridge, the E-ZPass rate for a two-axle vehicle is $2.50. The cash toll is $4, and the video toll rate is $6. The E-ZPass transponder is free for Maryland drivers and there is no fee to create or maintain an account.

SPECIAL RATE NOTICE – The MDTA posted this on their Facebook page today:

With the NEW Bay Bridge all-electronic tolling system, drivers without E-ZPass continue to be charged the cash rate of $4 until 30 days after Maryland’s #COVID19 state of emergency is lifted. See chart of toll rates for 2-axles vehicles.

Still don’t have an E-ZPass? Transponders are free and the monthly fee was eliminated in 2018. Sign up at ezpassmd.com.

E-ZPass “On-the-Go” transponders are also available at participating Giant Food and Weis Markets. They come loaded with $25 in pre-paid tolls ready for immediate use. Start saving 25% or more at Maryland toll facilities! Retail locations here https://www.ezpassmd.com/en/onthego/locations.shtml

Register your transponder within seven (7) days of its first use at ezpassmd.com. Frequent commuters can take advantage of additional discount rates through select plans available. See plans here https://www.ezpassmd.com/en/about/plans.shtml.

Here is information on how to obtain an E-Z pass and fees:

To sign up for an E-Z pass go to ezpassmd.com.

How does E-Zpass work?

As your vehicle enters the toll lane, the transponder (1) that is mounted on your vehicle’s windshield is read by the antennae (2). As your vehicle passes through, your E-ZPass® account is charged the proper amount. Feedback is provided to you on an electronic display (3). If your vehicle does not have a transponder, the system classifies you as a violator and cameras take photos of your vehicle and your license plate for processing.

MDTA has a toll rate calculator to help plan the budget of your trip. Click here for calculator.

How to pay video tolls?

The E-Z pass site has a page. Click here to view.

Bay Bridge News

For the latest on Bay Bridge traffic, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726). To sign up for email/text alerts or to view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. For updates on major incidents follow the MDTA on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA.