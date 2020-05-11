Top 5 Businesses Getting Creative in Ocean City

How Business is Different in Ocean City

Our favorite establishments are embracing our new normal. To get the word out and to drum up business during this time of limitations they are trying new avenues. We are highlighting some of our favorite ideas they have come up with recently.

Out of the box: Monday, May 11 is Drive-Thru “Deck Party”

4-7pm

$14 Platters – hot & ready to go (carry out-only)

Platters include Ray’s BBQ chicken or Famous beef ribs with baked beans and coleslaw

Cold six packs of beer to go

Choices are $12 Corona, $10 Michelob Ultra, or $8 Natural Light

Music by DJ Greg (Social Distancing in effect)

You can get food for carry-out or delivery 11am -7pm daily. Delivery has a $25 minimum. Delivery area is 15th St North to Fenwick Island & Ocean Pines.

Out of the box: Joe White, owner of Shrimp Boat, and his daughter Lilly, were on Delmarva Life to talk about the specials for Mother’s Day. They are now delivering from Salisbury to Ocean City to Snow Hill to Selbyville, DE. Delivery is not just for the holiday. If you are not in the area to get delivery, the video features how to make their Seafood Rice dish with blackened shrimp and rock fish. Shrimp Boat is open 7 days a week.

Out of the box: Whether you need your essential groceries, alcohol, or want to bring a taste of BLU to your table, Blu is offering it all for on-line ordering! Visit www.blucrabhouse.com to see their full list. Curbside, no contact pick-up! BLU Crabhouse has transformed to provide you with much needed grocery essentials including proteins, rubber gloves, paper goods, and more. You can also purchase our Soups, Crab Cakes, Crab Dip, and “Bake and Serve” family Meals to heat up at home! BLU Happy Hour To-Go is now available with to-go buckets filled with the ingredients of favorite BLU cocktails!

Wednesday – Thursday:10:00 am – 4:00 pm Open for Grocery Phone Orders

Friday:10:00 am – 6:00 pm Open for Grocery Phone Orders 10a-12p Pickups begin at 2pm Harpoon Hanna’s Harpoon Hanna’s is offering great daily specials for carry out. Monday: A free Kids Meal with the purchase of a regular entree or platter Tuesday & Wednesday: $10 crab cakes with choice of side dish Thursday: Prime Rib – $14.99 for 12oz or $19.99 for 16oz served with one side. Sunday & Monday: $7.99 wings They have great drink specials everyday, like $5 off their bottled wines.

Harpoon Hanna’s Hours:

Sunday- Thursday 11am-8pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-9pm

We can’t forget everyone’s favorite go to take out food on a long day, pizza. Billy’s is making your pizza choice easy with 1/2 price pizza!!! All pizzas, all day, all night are 1/2 price. Carry out, or fast friendly delivery!! Every Tuesday and Wednesday at Billy’s on 140th street– 410-250-1778, and every Wednesday at Billy’s on rt54– 302-436-5661.

Open Monday-Sunday 11am-11pm

These aren’t the only businesses doing new things. Did you hear about the popularity of The Original Greene Turtle face masks? Click here to read all about it and how you can get one too?