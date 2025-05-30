Ocean City Welcomes Seacrets’ Hideaway: A New Waterfront Dining Experience

[Ocean City, Maryland, May 30th, 2025] – The town of Ocean City welcomes its newest waterfront dining experience: the ‘Seacret’ Hideaway. As a detached part of the Seacrets brand, Hideaway is nestled among a sea of palm trees, located directly behind the Atlantic Beverage Center on the Assawoman Bay.

While Hideaway debuted last year with a soft opening as an outdoor craft cocktail lounge, it has now expanded into a fully operational fine dining restaurant. Owner Leighton Moore explains what makes Hideaway distinctly different from Seacrets:

“I wanted this design to be uniquely different from Seacrets, and to me, it’s art…and the food is too.”

Offering refined cuisine alongside an extensive wine list, the menu has been meticulously curated with attention to every detail, ensuring a delicious and unique dining experience. Chef Paul Suplee, Hideaway head chef, describes the top-quality menu:

“We are proud of the menu…because it reflects our philosophy of house-crafting fresh, vibrant, cuisine. From our Fried Green Tomatoes to our now-famous Flash Fried Whole Snapper with duck fat-fried fingerlings and Tomato-Pineapple Salsa, we take pride in the craftsmanship of our crew and their ability to create world class memories.”

Hideaway introduces a new style of dining to Ocean City, complete with a secluded bayfront shoreline and an unobstructed view of the water. Whether guests choose to dine at one of the elegant tables or relax at a bar adorned with deep blue glass blocks imported from Europe, Hideaway presents a new standard of dining on the Eastern Shore.

Adam Peix, Hideaway General Manager, describes the overall experience:

“Guests will experience exquisite service paired with unique cocktails…The blue blocks and the white and warm-stained wood architecture, nestled on a private beach, will transport anyone to the Mediterranean. It’s a true destination experience.”

Hideaway is open every day from 4-11PM. Guests are encouraged to make a reservation online or by calling in advance, however, walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit seacrets.com/seacrets-hideaway or call 410-524-2929.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be part of the building and opening of Hideaway. You will see the pride, time and effort we have all taken to make this unique space happen. We look forward to sharing our Hideaway with you.” – Rebecca Moore