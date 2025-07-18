THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 29th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 12th and July 18th.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty ninth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always spectacular!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Getting busier each day as we get into the heart of the summer season. But very nice and leisurely during the morning hours. Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE.

Ocean City Bayside and inlet

The boaters and fishermen are loving this time of year.

Check out our KNOW YOUR BAYSIDE ARTICLE.

Rides

As we followed this last week of the Big Wheel ride at Trimper’s Amusements. See you next year for this fun Ferris Wheel. Remember this is another Ferris wheel ride at Jolly Roger’s on the pier, too!

Downtown buildings

This week’s featured older building was constructed in 1926 and is located on Dorchester Street. This three level, well maintained building is used for seasonal housing for American and foreign seasonal workers.

Community Cleanup

This past Tuesday six organizations came together to local over 400 pounds of trash near the Ocean City boardwalk and beaches!

Sunset

Always beautiful!

The boat in this picture is the Merritt, a dredging boat that will spend the next week dredging the inlet area.

Have a great weekend.