THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 29th of 2025

sunrise 2
sunrise 2

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 12th and July 18th. 

Here’s some pictures of this twenty ninth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always spectacular!

sunrise 3
sunrise 3
sunrise
sunrise

 

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Getting busier each day as we get into the heart of the summer season.  But very nice and leisurely during the morning hours.  Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE.

boardwalk in the morning
boardwalk in the morning
boardwalk view
boardwalk view

 

 

 

Ocean City Bayside and inlet

The boaters and fishermen are loving this time of year.

Check out our KNOW YOUR BAYSIDE ARTICLE.

Bayside picture
Bayside picture  Angler Restaurant
boating at the inlet
boating at the inlet

 

 

 

 

Rides

As we followed this last week of the Big Wheel ride at Trimper’s Amusements.  See you next year for this fun Ferris Wheel.  Remember this is another Ferris wheel ride at Jolly Roger’s on the pier, too!

taking down the Big Wheel for 2025
taking down the Big Wheel for 2025

 

Downtown buildings

This week’s featured older building was constructed in 1926 and is located on Dorchester Street.  This three level, well maintained building is used for seasonal housing for American and foreign seasonal workers.

Dorchester Street older building
Dorchester Street older building

 

Community Cleanup

This past Tuesday six organizations came together to local over 400 pounds of trash near the Ocean City boardwalk and beaches!

trash collection on community cleanup event
trash collection on community cleanup event
Ocean City Surf Club at community cleanup event
Ocean City Surf Club at community cleanup event

 

Sunset

Always beautiful!

The boat in this picture is the Merritt, a dredging boat that will spend the next week dredging the inlet area.

Sunset
Sunset

 

 

Have a great weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
