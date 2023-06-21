65.2 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Art LeagueFamilyFeaturedNewsPhotoblogsThings to Do in Ocean CityOcean City Free Things To Do

Unleashing the Magic: 12 Unforgettable Free Family Activities in Ocean City, MD

Ann
By Ann
0
12

Taking a yearly family vacation can be expensive. That’s why we’ve come up with 12 exciting places and events that won’t cost you a dime. That’s right! Free events for you and your family right here in Ocean City. From swimming with mermaids, pirate shows, and even free concerts, Ocean City makes vacationing affordable for you and your families. Take a look.

*Note: Show times and events may change or be canceled due to inclement weather. 

1
Free Summer Reading Performers

Dates:  Every Wednesday, June 14 – August 31, 2023
Time: 10:30am (except July 12- that will be 2pm)
Location: Ocean City Library

 

2
Free Mermaid Appearances

William Kirk – Young “pretend” Mermaids (Angelina 2nd left) waiting to meet the TWO REAL MERMAIDS that apparently live off OC MD and they’re 165 years old…so they said

Swim, photos, games, face painting
Dates:  Daily starting July 1
Time:  5:00pm and 9:30pm
Location:  The Carousel pool

The Mermaids also appear at the Holiday Inn 17th, Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain, Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort and other hotels around town.

3
Free Movies on the Beach

Free Movies on the Beach, Ocean City

4
Sundaes in the Park and Fireworks

Photo by Janel Quillen Flynn

With a variety of music from country to rock to tribute bands, there will be something for everyone. Free activities will be offered for kids and ice cream will be available for purchase. Click here for a lineup of music.
Dates:  Sundays through June 11 – September 3, 2023
Location:  Northside Park
Time:  7 – 9pm
*weather permitting

5
Free Circus

Jugglers and acrobats entertain and wow with their special skills.
Dates:  Daily starting June 23rd.
Time:  5:00pm and 9:30pm Monday-Thursday, Friday – Sunday at 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm!
Location:  Jolly Roger Amusement Park

6
Free Pirates Theatre

Beards aren’t just for pirates anymore

Dates:  Monday-Thursday beginning July 1
Time:  5:00pm and 9:30pm
Location:  Jolly Roger Amusement Park, 30th Street

7
Kids’ Crafts in the Courtyard

Dates:  Every Saturday, May 27 – September 2, 2023
Location:  City Hall
Time:  11am

8
Monday Night Boardwalk Fireworks

Dates:  Every Monday, July 10 – August 28, 2023
Time:  9:30pm
Location:  Caroline Street Stage

9
 Watch Tournament Fish Weigh-Ins

If you want to see some monster fish, take the family down to the docks and watch some enormous game fish being brought to shore. Some big tournaments include the Tunas and Tiaras, Heels and Reels, The White Marlin Open, and The Flounder Pounder. Marinas will vary so check the tournament websites for more details and times.

Dates: Vary

Locations: many marinas around Ocean City including Ocean City Fishing Center, Sunset Marina, and Bahia Marina

10
Watch the Beach Patrol Surf & Rescue Training

Have you ever wondered how lifeguards are trained to save beach goers in distress? Watch as the brave men and women of The Ocean City Beach Patrol train in and out of the water in order to save anyone in need.

Dates: June 20-25th

Location: Ocean City Beach near 14th street

11
Free Arts & Crafts for Kids

Give your kids some hands on craft time at Ocean City’s Art League. Sit back and watch as the artist comes out in them as they express themselves through color, paint, and clay. After craft time, take some time at the Little Salisbury Park next door for some climbing and sliding fun.

Location: Ocean City Art League 94th Street

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11am

12
Take a Playground Tour of Ocean City

Kelly Kready – My grandson had so much fun on the boardwalk in the evenings. He loved playing at the playground on the boardwalk.

Here’s a link to a few playgrounds that are our favorite.

Location: Various playgrounds in the Ocean City area.

Date: Whenever you want!

Time: Whenever you want!

 

Previous article
 ART LEAGUE OF OCEAN CITY PRESENTS FREE “ARTS DAY IN THE PINES” ON JUNE 24
Next article
Photo Friday Contest Winner June 22nd 2023
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,768FollowersFollow
578SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND