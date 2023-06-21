Unleashing the Magic: 12 Unforgettable Free Family Activities in Ocean City, MD

Taking a yearly family vacation can be expensive. That’s why we’ve come up with 12 exciting places and events that won’t cost you a dime. That’s right! Free events for you and your family right here in Ocean City. From swimming with mermaids, pirate shows, and even free concerts, Ocean City makes vacationing affordable for you and your families. Take a look.
*Note: Show times and events may change or be canceled due to inclement weather.
1Free Summer Reading Performers
Dates: Every Wednesday, June 14 – August 31, 2023
Time: 10:30am (except July 12- that will be 2pm)
Location: Ocean City Library
2Free Mermaid Appearances
Swim, photos, games, face painting
Dates: Daily starting July 1
Time: 5:00pm and 9:30pm
Location: The Carousel pool
The Mermaids also appear at the Holiday Inn 17th, Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain, Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort and other hotels around town.
3Free Movies on the Beach
4Sundaes in the Park and Fireworks
With a variety of music from country to rock to tribute bands, there will be something for everyone. Free activities will be offered for kids and ice cream will be available for purchase. Click here for a lineup of music.
Dates: Sundays through June 11 – September 3, 2023
Location: Northside Park
Time: 7 – 9pm
*weather permitting
5Free Circus
Jugglers and acrobats entertain and wow with their special skills.
Dates: Daily starting June 23rd.
Time: 5:00pm and 9:30pm Monday-Thursday, Friday – Sunday at 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm!
Location: Jolly Roger Amusement Park
Dates: Monday-Thursday beginning July 1
Time: 5:00pm and 9:30pm
Location: Jolly Roger Amusement Park, 30th Street
Dates: Every Saturday, May 27 – September 2, 2023
Location: City Hall
Time: 11am
Dates: Every Monday, July 10 – August 28, 2023
Time: 9:30pm
Location: Caroline Street Stage
9 Watch Tournament Fish Weigh-Ins
If you want to see some monster fish, take the family down to the docks and watch some enormous game fish being brought to shore. Some big tournaments include the Tunas and Tiaras, Heels and Reels, The White Marlin Open, and The Flounder Pounder. Marinas will vary so check the tournament websites for more details and times.
Dates: Vary
Locations: many marinas around Ocean City including Ocean City Fishing Center, Sunset Marina, and Bahia Marina
10Watch the Beach Patrol Surf & Rescue Training
Have you ever wondered how lifeguards are trained to save beach goers in distress? Watch as the brave men and women of The Ocean City Beach Patrol train in and out of the water in order to save anyone in need.
Dates: June 20-25th
Location: Ocean City Beach near 14th street
11Free Arts & Crafts for Kids
Give your kids some hands on craft time at Ocean City’s Art League. Sit back and watch as the artist comes out in them as they express themselves through color, paint, and clay. After craft time, take some time at the Little Salisbury Park next door for some climbing and sliding fun.
Location: Ocean City Art League 94th Street
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11am
12Take a Playground Tour of Ocean City
Here’s a link to a few playgrounds that are our favorite.
Location: Various playgrounds in the Ocean City area.
Date: Whenever you want!
Time: Whenever you want!