Unleashing the Magic: 12 Unforgettable Free Family Activities in Ocean City, MD

Taking a yearly family vacation can be expensive. That’s why we’ve come up with 12 exciting places and events that won’t cost you a dime. That’s right! Free events for you and your family right here in Ocean City. From swimming with mermaids, pirate shows, and even free concerts, Ocean City makes vacationing affordable for you and your families. Take a look.

*Note: Show times and events may change or be canceled due to inclement weather.