Art League of Ocean City Awards $13,000 in Scholarships to Nine Worcester County Students

OCEAN CITY, MD — July 7, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City has awarded $13,000 in college scholarships to nine outstanding Worcester County students pursuing degrees and careers in the visual and performing arts. Since establishing its scholarship program in 1991, the Art League has awarded more than 100 scholarships to local students, helping young artists pursue their educational and professional goals.

“The Art League’s scholarship program has made a significant impact on our community and remains an important part of our mission,” said Rina Thaler, Art League Director and scholarship committee member. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, memorial tribute funds, and private donors, we are proud to continue investing in the next generation of artists and creative thinkers.”

The 2026 scholarship recipients are:

Zane DeVito received the $5,000 Sidney M. Beckstead Scholarship. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, he will study Architecture at the University of Maryland, College Park. An honor student and varsity tennis player, Zane hopes to become a licensed architect and eventually own his own firm.

Kathryn “Kate” Miller-Vail received a Katherine Ellen Brown Scholarship. A Stephen Decatur graduate, she will attend East Carolina University to study Entertainment Design and Production and Education. A dedicated theatre artist, she has excelled both onstage and behind the scenes.

Emily Skorobatsch received the Vera Cross Scholarship. A Pocomoke High School graduate, she will attend Salisbury University to study Music Technology. An accomplished vocalist and performer, Emily hopes to build a career in audio production.

Dalton Alex Tingle received the Jim Adcock Scholarship. A Snow Hill High School graduate, Dalton will attend James Madison University to study Music Education. An award-winning percussionist and choir member, he plans to inspire future generations through music.

Jessica Beck received the Macon Katherine Chandler Scholarship. A junior at The Catholic University of America studying Architecture and Civil Engineering, Jessica is a Dean’s List student, University Honors Scholar, and former Art League scholarship recipient pursuing a career in residential architecture.

Savannah “Sav” Chisholm received the Eva Fox Scholarship. A student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore studying Graphic Illustration, Sav is serving as this summer’s intern at the Art League of Ocean City. They hope to become a children’s book illustrator.

Kathryn Gordon received a Katherine Ellen Brown Scholarship. A sophomore at the Rhode Island School of Design studying Painting, Kathryn is a previous Sidney M. Beckstead Scholarship recipient whose artwork explores personal stories of love, loss, and healing.

Ana Peña received the Schwab Family Scholarship. A Salisbury University student studying Graphic Design and Hot Glass, Ana combines her artistic pursuits with her role as a collegiate tennis player while continuing to explore new creative techniques.

Ella Schloesser received the Inga Tuvesson Scholarship. Currently attending SCAD and planning to continue at Salisbury University, Ella is pursuing ceramics with the goal of becoming an art teacher who inspires future generations.

In addition to their scholarships, each recipient received a one-year membership to the Art League of Ocean City.

Scholarships are available to graduating Worcester County high school seniors—including public, private, and homeschooled students—as well as previous Art League scholarship recipients continuing their education in the visual or performing arts. Funding is provided by the Art League of Ocean City, the Katherine Ellen Brown Fund of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, and generous private donors. If you would like to set up a scholarship in the name of a loved one, please contact Jessica Bauer at development@ artleagueofoceancity.org .

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarships, programs, and community art projects. Funding for the Art League is provided in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and generous individual donors and organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.