71.5 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Amphibian Anomaly: the Marbled Salamander

Creature Features
By Maryland Coastal Bays Program

What Lies Beneath

Marbled Salamander
Marbled Salamander on log in Showell by Liz Wist, MCBP

Never seen a marbled salamander? You’re not alone. They’re experts at hiding and spend much of their life underground. They create networks of tunnels and burrows which allow them to avoid predators. If you’re lucky enough to catch one, you may notice how slippery marbled salamanders can be. In typical amphibian fashion, they have special mucous glands on their skin that keep it from drying out.

Range and Reproduction

Unique pattern on marbled salamander by Liz Wist, MCBP

These salamanders are common in the Eastern U.S., including Maryland and the Coastal Bays watershed. During the fall months, which are their breeding season, you may catch sight of a marbled salamander in wooded areas near floodplains. Female marbled salamanders return to the area in which they grew up to lay their eggs. They are the only species of salamander in Maryland to guard the eggs that they lay, making them easier to spot during this time of year. They lay their eggs on land near dried ponds and ditches that will eventually fill with groundwater and winter rains. Once full of water, these ditches are known as vernal pools, where the salamander eggs will hatch after a few days underwater. Marbled salamanders begin life with feathery gills around their heads before they transition from swimming larvae to juveniles with limbs. Eventually, they become adults sporting their characteristic black skin with silvery-white bands.

Marbled salamander by Carly Toulan, MCBP

As temperatures drop, marbled salamanders prepare to showcase another unique ability and go dormant for the winter. At temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, this species can essentially turn their blood into antifreeze by breaking down glycogen into glucose. This allows them to survive the cold winter without eating or even breathing.

Superpowers!

As if their survival skills weren’t already great enough, marbled salamanders possess a few more superpowers. They are able to regenerate tails and limbs if bitten off by a predator. Their special skin cells are able to cover wounds and completely replace the lost limbs. Additionally, marbled salamanders have poison glands in their tails. Any predator that tries to eat them will taste this poison, which is unpleasant enough to deter them from trying again. 

This species may not be considered endangered in Maryland, but they are still important to protect. They are highly sensitive to rising temperatures, pollution, and habitat loss. For these reasons, seeing a marbled salamander is a good sign of a healthy habitat.

Up close and personal by Liz Wist, MCBP

About the Author

Kelsey Poisal is currently the Maryland Coastal Bays Program Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps Member. Originally from Carroll County, Poisal has spent the past few years working on the Eastern Shore which has sparked her passion for our local wildlife and ecosystems.

Maryland Coastal Bays Program
Maryland Coastal Bays Programhttp://mdcoastalbays.org
All Creature Features are written by a Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) staff member.  MCBP is a non-profit and National Estuary Program that exists to protect and conserve the waters and surrounding watershed of Maryland’s coastal bays to enhance their ecological values and sustainable use for both present and future generations. MCBP works with stakeholders on the local, state, and federal level to protect the five main bays within the watershed; Assawoman, Isle of Wight, Sinepuxent, Newport, and Chincoteague, through restoration, environmental education, scientific monitoring, and targeted community outreach.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
13 Year Old Reece Schindler Takes Ocean City Bay Fishing By Storm
Next article
One Ocean City’s Family Legacy; the Tarry-a-While Guest House

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,751FollowersFollow
694SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,751FollowersFollow
694SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND