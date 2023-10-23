Amphibian Anomaly: the Marbled Salamander

What Lies Beneath

Never seen a marbled salamander? You’re not alone. They’re experts at hiding and spend much of their life underground. They create networks of tunnels and burrows which allow them to avoid predators. If you’re lucky enough to catch one, you may notice how slippery marbled salamanders can be. In typical amphibian fashion, they have special mucous glands on their skin that keep it from drying out.

Range and Reproduction

These salamanders are common in the Eastern U.S., including Maryland and the Coastal Bays watershed. During the fall months, which are their breeding season, you may catch sight of a marbled salamander in wooded areas near floodplains. Female marbled salamanders return to the area in which they grew up to lay their eggs. They are the only species of salamander in Maryland to guard the eggs that they lay, making them easier to spot during this time of year. They lay their eggs on land near dried ponds and ditches that will eventually fill with groundwater and winter rains. Once full of water, these ditches are known as vernal pools, where the salamander eggs will hatch after a few days underwater. Marbled salamanders begin life with feathery gills around their heads before they transition from swimming larvae to juveniles with limbs. Eventually, they become adults sporting their characteristic black skin with silvery-white bands.

As temperatures drop, marbled salamanders prepare to showcase another unique ability and go dormant for the winter. At temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, this species can essentially turn their blood into antifreeze by breaking down glycogen into glucose. This allows them to survive the cold winter without eating or even breathing.

Superpowers!

As if their survival skills weren’t already great enough, marbled salamanders possess a few more superpowers. They are able to regenerate tails and limbs if bitten off by a predator. Their special skin cells are able to cover wounds and completely replace the lost limbs. Additionally, marbled salamanders have poison glands in their tails. Any predator that tries to eat them will taste this poison, which is unpleasant enough to deter them from trying again.

This species may not be considered endangered in Maryland, but they are still important to protect. They are highly sensitive to rising temperatures, pollution, and habitat loss. For these reasons, seeing a marbled salamander is a good sign of a healthy habitat.

About the Author

Kelsey Poisal is currently the Maryland Coastal Bays Program Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps Member. Originally from Carroll County, Poisal has spent the past few years working on the Eastern Shore which has sparked her passion for our local wildlife and ecosystems.