13 Year Old Reece Schindler Takes Ocean City Bay Fishing By Storm

There’s a new fisherman in Ocean City and he’s not quite what you’d think. At only 13 years old, Reece Schindler has taken the Assawomen Bay back bay fishing game by storm! Check out how Reece began his run of catches in the Ocean City, Maryland scene.

Young and Skilled

An 8th grader at St. Casimir Catholic School in Baltimore, Maryland, Reece has only one thing on his mind. And that would be fishing! Bay back fishing for flounder or deep sea fishing for tuna, Schindler is making a name for himself in the Ocean City fishing community. “When I was old enough to hold a fishing rod, I just knew I loved fishing.” Growing up fishing with family members such as his grandfather and Uncle Skip and being a member of Cub Scouts for six years, Reece learner a lot! “I can tell the type of fish on a line before it even comes up. The way they bite and how they fight tells me right away what kind they are,” he explains.

Over 20 Species!

Reece began fishing in Ocean City just over a year ago alongside his mentor, Rich Daiker, who is no stranger to the fishing tournament podium. Daiker has won several Ocean City fishing tournaments including the annual Flounder Pounder held at Bahia Marina at Fish Tales. In the past year Reece has landed over 20 species of fish! Some include flounder, rockfish, sea robin, spot, needle nose, sheepshead, and seabass. He’s even landed larger, more sought after fish such as a mako shark weighing over 200 pounds! When asked about how different fish fight, Schindler explains, “Shark and tuna give the biggest fight!”

Early Bird Catches the Fish

Reece loves to get an early start. “It’s a great way to wake up. You can map out a plan, grab your cooler, catch your bait, and be fishing by first light. My favorite time to fish is in the early morning- day break. But I also enjoy fishing during the day.”

For some anglers, may get tired of the long days and possible lag in between catches but not Schindler. “We fish for hours at a time. We start off by throwing a net to catch bunker, spot, and mullet for bait. We fish until we break for lunch. Then we start again after lunch by netting fresh bait. We then fish until dinner or dark. I never get bored. If the fish are not biting we rig our other lines to try other tricks.”

“Fish Don’t Catch Themselves”

When asked for some of the best fishing advice he’s gotten his quick reply was, “Fish don’t catch themselves.” However, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for him. This summer alone Reece has won several fishing tournaments. He’s won second and third place in the bluefish tournament at Fish Tales in addition to taking the lead in the kids division. He’s won the bluefish division and 3rd place in the spot division of the Kids Classic. And that’s not all! Let’s add in reeling in 40” rock fish and a cow nose ray that weighed a whopping 38 pounds! In addition, Reece was able to participate in the 50th Anniversary White Marlin Open tournament, the largest bill fish tournament in the world! “The White Marlin Open was a once in a lifetime opportunity. To see all the boats on the water was pretty amazing. The fish that are weighed in are pretty cool.” Unfortunately he didn’t boat anything for the money categories, but the experience was definitely worth it.

A Guy With Priorities

When fishing isn’t is season, Reece is busy during the hunting season as well. However he’s currently completing high school applications in the Baltimore County School district. Ocean City can’t wait to welcome Reece and family back in town next summer. And we absolutely look forward to more photos and tallies in the win column for next year’s fishing tournaments.