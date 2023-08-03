Alyosha Sunset Sail with Shore Craft Beer Scheduled for August 17

What can you do for $79?

Choosing the $79 sunset cruise on the Alyosha, a 50′ catamaran hosted by Shore Craft Beer, is an unparalleled experience that promises to create lasting memories in Ocean City, Maryland. This unique opportunity not only allows you to witness the breathtaking beauty of the setting sun over the tranquil waters but also offers the chance to indulge in a selection of premium local craft beers curated just for you, adding a touch of sophistication and enjoyment to the outing. Unlike other options at the same price point in Ocean City, this cruise combines 2 hours of relaxation, picturesque views, and the delightful taste of locally brewed beers, making it a well-rounded and unforgettable investment. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast or simply seeking a serene escape, the Alyosha sunset cruise guarantees to offer exceptional value and a truly remarkable journey on the enchanting Maryland coast.

What To Expect

Ann Hillyer, the CEO of Shore Craft Beer has booked to boat to allow you to have a real local craft beer experience. Ann will contact you as soon as you book to ask for your preferred beer style preferences. She will ensure that you have options on the boat. She has worked to make the Shore a top craft beer destination since 2014 when she founded Shore Craft Beer with her team at OceanCity.com. They host several festivals in Ocean City throughout the year including the upcoming 9th annual Octoberfest at Sunset Park on October 28th.

The Shore Craft Beer App will have information on the cruise. It will also have information on the beers available and the local breweries that produced them. We ask that you have the App downloaded before we leave the dock.

You will arrive at the dock at 5:30 so you can board and be ready for your 5:45 departure. The Sail Alyosha is a 50′ catamaran that has sailed the world and awaits your arrival at the dock next to Pier 23 in the West Ocean City harbor. The Alyosha is a family affair. Your Shore Craft Beer Cruise will be ably handled by Captains Dave Butz and owner Steve Butz’s daughter, Sara, herself a newly minted captain.

Dave will give a safety briefing and then you will let Ann know which beer you would like to have first. All guests aboard can settle yourself on the bow or in the cabin as we motor out of the harbor. Then we motor south behind Assateague towards the park. If the wind is good, the captain and crew will unfurl the appropriate sails and the motor may be cut so you can experience the quiet that only a sailboat can deliver.

As we glide along, you may be treated to the dolphins, ospreys, and wild ponies that we frequently see on this trip.

This boat has two heads, bathrooms for the landlubbers, that can be used by those on the boat so there is no need to stop to use the facilities. We turn north and head for home as the sun lowers in the sky.

Sara and Dave take ice cream orders and give everybody a sample of the wildly delicious Taharka Bros Ice Cream. There is even a non-dairy option!

Participants will enjoy their second beer at their leisure. Additional beers can be arranged.

Dave, Sara, and Ann are onboard to answer questions and enhance your experience of the beautiful waters behind Assateague as well as to help educate you about the breweries and beer available in this area.

Then, you will glide back into the harbor just as the sun goes down. You dock back where you started at Pier 23 relaxed, happy, and ready for another adventure.

Learn Something, Enjoy Local Craft Beer, Watch a Sunset from the Water for $79!

Where can you

learn about and enjoy local craft beer from an expert in the area, AND

have 2 beers included, AND

enjoy a 2 hour sail on a 50′ catamaran with TWO BATHROOMS, AND

sample fabulous ice cream, AND

look for wild ponies, dolphins, and ospreys, AND

watch the sun go down while on the water for ONLY $79?

The answer is nowhere! There are only 12 seats on the boat so if you want to go, you will need to book immediately! BOOK NOW!