Congratulations to the Knott Family! Winners of the July Castle Contest

Everyone here at oceancity.com was extremely impressed with the Knott family sand castle. Let’s find a little more about the Knott Family and their award winning sand castle.
Family Name: Knott
Who are the members and ages of your family:
Stacy, 41 Robert, 39 Allyson, 16 Ashlyn, 11 Dawson, 6
Where are you from? Forest Hill, MD
How long is your drive? 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Where do you like to stay? Northern Ocean
How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? 20 years
Family Favorites
Morning Activity: sunrise walks and morning photos
Beach or Pool: Beach!
Favorite Beach Snack: Thrashers Fries
Must have items in your beach bag: Sand castle toys, shovels, mesh bags for shelling, and sunscreen.
Breakfast Spot: Beach House Restaurant at Castle in the Sand
Lunch Spot: Dough Roller
Dinner Restaurant: Hoopers Crab House! We can’t do Ocean City without visiting Hoopers!
Boardwalk Store: it’s a tie between Kite Loft and Old Time Photos
Ice Cream Flavors: Black Cherry, Vanilla
Popcorn Flavors: Kettle Corn and caramel
Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk the Boardwalk
Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Swim in the Ocean
Tell All
Who sleeps in later on vacation? Ashlyn
Who is the better mini golf player? Robert
Who packs the most clothes? Stacy
Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Dawson
Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Robert
Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Allyson
In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.
Ocean city is a great place for quality time. Building sandcastles, flying kites, shelling the beach offers so many opportunities to have fun together and make memories. Seeing the sunrise over the water and hearing the waves, it is a wonderful and calming experience.
We couldn’t agree more, Knott Family. Making memories in Ocean City Maryland is one of the best parts about being at the beach….and the ice cream helps, too!