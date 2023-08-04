Congratulations to the Knott Family! Winners of the July Castle Contest

It was surely a spectacular month for sandcastles.

Everyone here at oceancity.com was extremely impressed with the Knott family sand castle. Let’s find a little more about the Knott Family and their award winning sand castle.

Family Name: Knott

Who are the members and ages of your family:

Stacy, 41 Robert, 39 Allyson, 16 Ashlyn, 11 Dawson, 6

Where are you from? Forest Hill, MD

How long is your drive? 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Where do you like to stay? Northern Ocean

How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? 20 years

Family Favorites

Morning Activity: sunrise walks and morning photos

Beach or Pool: Beach!

Favorite Beach Snack: Thrashers Fries

Must have items in your beach bag: Sand castle toys, shovels, mesh bags for shelling, and sunscreen.

Breakfast Spot: Beach House Restaurant at Castle in the Sand

Lunch Spot: Dough Roller

Dinner Restaurant: Hoopers Crab House! We can’t do Ocean City without visiting Hoopers!

Boardwalk Store: it’s a tie between Kite Loft and Old Time Photos

Ice Cream Flavors: Black Cherry, Vanilla

Popcorn Flavors: Kettle Corn and caramel

Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk the Boardwalk

Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Swim in the Ocean

Tell All

Who sleeps in later on vacation? Ashlyn

Who is the better mini golf player? Robert

Who packs the most clothes? Stacy

Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Dawson

Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Robert

Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Allyson

In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.

Ocean city is a great place for quality time. Building sandcastles, flying kites, shelling the beach offers so many opportunities to have fun together and make memories. Seeing the sunrise over the water and hearing the waves, it is a wonderful and calming experience.

We couldn’t agree more, Knott Family. Making memories in Ocean City Maryland is one of the best parts about being at the beach….and the ice cream helps, too!