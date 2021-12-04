A new craft brewery opens in Salisbury.

By Jennifer Sabini Evans

Burnish Brew Co. opened at 2305 Northwood Dr. Suite E, in the North side of Salisbury, MD, behind the Rommel Harley-Davidson. It is the 4th craft brewery operating in the county.

Throughout the building’s taproom, visitors sit at tables splitting wood-fired Neapolitan style pizzas, munching on wood-fired orange glazed chicken wings, and making their way down the line of mini brewskis, testing their pallets to see if they can find a new favorite to order later as a full glass.

A great feature of the place is the outdoor beer garden, a cozy 2,000 square foot pet friendly oasis replete with greenery and polished-wood picnic tables where you can unwind and enjoy craft beers with friends and loved ones.

Burnish Beer Co., is evidently becoming one of the area’s popular chill spots to spark off the weekend.

