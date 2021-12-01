Have A Happy New Year in Ocean City!

As 2021 comes to a close, what better way to start 2022 than to head to Ocean City to celebrate the New Year? There is entertainment and festivities to suit everyone, as well as deals on hotel packages that are hard to resist.

Hotels in Ocean City are offering deals for New Years Eve – enjoy a great evening of entertainment and then head to your room for a good night sleep without having to go out into the cold and fight the traffic to drive home.

The Clarion’s Gala New Year’s 2 or 3 Night Package offers two or three night’s deluxe accommodations in a 1 or 2 bedroom Oceanfront Suite with late check out and tickets to their Gala New Year’s Eve Party. It’s available from December 30, 2021 – January 2, 2022. All rates are based on double occupancy and include tax. Please use Promotional Code: NEW YEAR when booking this package.

The Residence Inn has a New Years Eve package so you can enjoy their very own ball drop at midnight then stay at this beautiful bayside hotel following it. Their package includes a Bayview king or Double Queen Studio Suite, a bottle of champagne in your room, and NYE party favors. Additional nights may be added to reservations after booking – Call sales at 410-723-2222

Many hotels, bars and restaurants will remain open for the festivities on New Year’s Eve. Amongst this group is Seacrets who has its annual New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 5pm. Ring in the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, then party ’til 4am with live entertainment all night! You can also enjoy a three course dinner including a Salad, Appetizer & Main Course. Cover charge for NYE Party, Soda, Tea, Coffee & a Champagne Toast also included. *Reservations Required for dinner. Seatings for dinner start at 4.45pm until 8.45pm. For more details click here.

Horizons Oceanfront at the Clarion Hotel have a New Years Eve Gala with a gourmet dinner buffet, dancing and entertainment on Friday December 31, 2021. Cost is $175 per person and reservations are required.

The Residence Inn has their very own ball drop at midnight but the party begins hours before! Join them for their 2nd annual bayside ball drop where you can countdown and view their OWN brightly lit NYE ball drop LIVE in front of the hotel! The event is visible from the lobby bar and their private balconies, so why not book your room for the night! Limited availability so call 443.664.7044 for details and reservations.

Harpoon Hanna’s invite you to ring in 2022 with them. Dave Hawkins is playing from 5pm to 9 pm, and DJ E-State will play from 9pm to 1am. There’s no cover, no packages, no reservations, and NO HASSLE!

Spend New Years Eve with DJ GROOVE at the Aloft Hotel Ocean City from 7pm – 11pm on New Years Eve. They will also have Happy Hour specials all day!

Longboard Cafe have announced their NYE menu! The evening starts with a cocktail hour at 6PM, then enjoy your four course meal at your own pace, with an open bar all night. Please call for 443-664-5639 reservations(not available online)

The Original Greene Turtle on 116th Street is open New Years Eve and will have DJ Wiz and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight! And if you’re up for it, this will be the place to be for watching football on New Years Day!

If you are planning your own celebrations, you can always order pizza and subs from Billy’s Sub Shop on 140th Street. They will be open New Years Eve until 11pm, and New Years Day from 11am-11pm. Order ahead by calling 410-250-1887.

The Town of Ocean City has a fireworks display to kick off the New Year with a bang at midnight at Northside Park. This will be accompanied by hot chocolate, live entertainment, and the opportunity to marvel at the Winterfest of Lights, with a walk through this dazzling park.

Berlin is once again hosting its annual New Year party and ball drop. There will be 2 celebrations this year: Kids: 5:30pm – Laser Light Show & Ball Drop at 6pm (Same time as Berlin Germany), Adults: Party begins at 10pm with music by Ocean98s Big Al Reno, dancing, beer fundraiser for We HEART Berlin, Laser Light Show! The Ball drop will happen at midnight.

If you are up for activity on New Year’s Day, blow away the cobwebs and breathe in that fresh 2022 air on the beach with the Ocean City Penguin Swim. The 28th Annual Penguin Swim will take place once again on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street! Have the whole family start the New Year off in a way you won’t forget whether you get your toes wet or not. More details are available here.

New Years Day also gives you the chance to view the Performing Art Center at the Convention Center for the Mayor’s New Year’s Day Concert. All residents and visitors are welcome to attend the free event on Saturday, January 1st from 4 PM – 6PM, which will feature a special performance by The Priceless Band, a Motown band from New York.

For a full list of all events in Ocean City, click here. However you decide to spend your New Year, OceanCity.com wishes you a healthy and happy one!