2026 Ocean City Film Festival Free Kick-Off Party is Feb. 19

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 11, 2026 — The Ocean City Film Festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City, kicks off its 10th season with a special launch party on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 7-9 p.m. The kick off party is free and open to the public and will take place at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside.

“Our 10th OC Film Festival is coming up March 5-8, and this free celebration brings together filmmakers, arts supporters and film enthusiasts for a preview of what they can expect at the four-day festival,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “A film festival is so much more than just seeing movies; there are also parties and opportunities to interact with the filmmakers.” “This event will set the stage to showcase the full scope of the festival experience.”

During the kick-off party, attendees will watch a curated selection of short films, meet the festival organizers, and hear from artist Ian Postley who has designed the festival posters for the past 10 years.

“Our Film Festival posters have become collectors’ items over the past ten years, and each one has a back story to it that will be revealed by Ian Postley.” Thaler continued. Attendees who purchase festival passes during the event will receive a discount off their passes, and a free commemorative poster.

Currently on display in the Burbage Staircase Gallery at the art center is an exhibit where viewers can walk-through the posters of each of the 100 films that will be showing during the festival, and all 10 years of Film Festival posters.

The Art League will also offer complimentary refreshments and reduced prices on festival merchandise during the launch party.

The Ocean City Film Festival comes to the resort March 5-8, 2026, bringing four days of diverse independent films – local and international covering genres from local history and environmental themes, to sci fi and comedy. Comedian Patton Oswalt will headline the festival with a performance at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Thursday March 5. Passes to the Film Festival are currently available at OCMDFilmFestival.com. More information is also available by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Town of Ocean City, The Maryland Film Office, local business sponsors, the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.