Super Bowl Sunday in Ocean City Md

As the nation gears up for the most anticipated sporting event of the year, AKA the Super Bowl, Ocean City is a great spot for an unforgettable game day experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan cheering for a specific team or just in it for the commercials, the bars and restaurants in Ocean City promise a lively atmosphere and camaraderie that adds an extra layer of excitement to the big game. Gather your friends, pick your favorite team, and let the good times roll as Ocean City becomes the backdrop for a Super Bowl celebration.

Join Harpoon Hannas on Sunday for Super Bowl Sunday – Pregame Party with On The Edge Band 2-6pm!

Want to watch the Super Bowl with fellow followers and a great atmosphere? Watch the Super Bowl on Seacret’s largest screen inside Morley Hall Nite Club, and enter to WIN a jersey of your choice (valued up to $200)! Doors open at 5PM. Come early, grab a seat, and enjoy wall-to-wall football plus game-day food & drink specials.

*Must be present to win & must have a tab open*

Hosting your own Super Bowl party? Then order your Super Bowl platters from Seacrets! Perfect for watch parties, last-minute hosts, or anyone who doesn’t want to cook! LAST day to order is February 6th.



Order yours today Prepare for the Big Game with Primo Hoagies Catering on 132nd Street! Catering includes Hoagie Trays, Italian Samplers & Deli Sides, Chips & Beverages, and Cookies & DessertOrder yours today here