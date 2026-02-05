What are you looking for?
Super Bowl Sunday in Ocean City Md

NewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Restaurants
By Anne

As the nation gears up for the most anticipated sporting event of the year, AKA the Super Bowl, Ocean City is a great spot for an unforgettable game day experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan cheering for a specific team or just in it for the commercials, the bars and restaurants in Ocean City promise a lively atmosphere and camaraderie that adds an extra layer of excitement to the big game. Gather your friends, pick your favorite team, and let the good times roll as Ocean City becomes the backdrop for a Super Bowl celebration.

Harpoon Hannas

Join Harpoon Hannas on Sunday for Super Bowl Sunday – Pregame Party with On The Edge Band 2-6pm!

Seacrets

Want to watch the Super Bowl with fellow followers and a great atmosphere? Watch the Super Bowl on Seacret’s largest screen inside Morley Hall Nite Club, and enter to WIN a jersey of your choice (valued up to $200)! Doors open at 5PM. Come early, grab a seat, and enjoy wall-to-wall football plus game-day food & drink specials.
*Must be present to win & must have a tab open*

Hosting your own Super Bowl party? Then order your Super Bowl platters from Seacrets! Perfect for watch parties, last-minute hosts, or anyone who doesn’t want to cook! LAST day to order is February 6th.

Beach Barrels

Primo Hoagies

Prepare for the Big Game with Primo Hoagies Catering on 132nd Street! Catering includes Hoagie Trays, Italian Samplers & Deli Sides, Chips & Beverages, and Cookies & Dessert
Order yours today here
 

Hotels tend to have excellent rates this time of year—so it’s the perfect chance to splurge on a place that might be out of reach in July. Compare hotel prices here or browse a curated selection of great options here.

And remember, the Super Bowl isn’t just about the game—it’s about the food, the drinks, and the fun with friends. Wherever you decide to watch, enjoy every minute, and may the best team win!

