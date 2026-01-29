What are you looking for?
22.1 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Free First Friday Opening Reception at Ocean City Center for the Arts is Feb. 6

Art LeagueArts & CultureNorth Ocean City
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 29, 2026 — First Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 from 5-7 p.m., celebrates six new art shows in the galleries of the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, home of the Art League of Ocean City. The opening reception is free and open to the public. PKS Investments is sponsoring complimentary beverages.

The Thaler Gallery at the Arts Center features a signature members’ exhibit by the Delaware Watercolor Society, a group of more than 100 artists from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Signature level denotes the highest level of artistic achievement within the Society, designating those artists who consistently demonstrate a high degree of creativity, knowledge, and skill in watercolor.

In February, the Sisson Galleria features a group art show titled “Senses: Beyond Sight,” showing works in all media. The artists explored how art can evoke sensory responses without relying on vision alone, emphasizing sound, texture, or smell. Debra Howard, noted plein air artist, is judging the show, and the Art League will award cash prizes to the winners.

Devon Hall is the artist-in-residence in Studio E in February. Hall studied art at Frostburg State University, and tattooing, comics, manga, and anime have influenced his approach to his illustration and fine art projects. Hall’s primary mediums are pencils, pens, and markers.

The Schwab Spotlight Gallery in February features Cindy Strouse who strives to capture the emotion and serenity in her paintings and drawings of landscapes, people, flowers, and wildlife.

Ocean City Art League Cindy Strouse
Cindy Strouse will exhibit her paintings in the Spotlight Gallery during the free First Friday opening reception Feb. 6 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

Katherine Belz exhibits in the Artisan Showcase in February. A full-time studio potter based in Berlin, she believes handmade pottery creates a connection between the maker and the user.

The Burbage Staircase Gallery features 10 years of Ocean City Film Festival posters, designed and illustrated by artist Ian Postley, that will be available for purchase. Also on display are film posters from the 100 movies being screened at the 10thseason of the Film Festival, providing a visual preview of the upcoming films. The festival returns to the resort March 5-8, 2026.

At League Poster Reveal 2025~Ian Postley
Ian Postley has designed the official Ocean City Film Festival poster for 10 seasons, and will be unveiling his 10th design during the free First Friday opening reception Feb. 6 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

The Art League’s satellite galleries open new shows. Carol Bell exhibits her photographs of the beauty of the earth in the lobby of the Princess Royale Hotel at 9110 Coastal Hwy. Kristin Mallery Hooks of “Hearts Happen” is the artist-in-residence at the Coffee Beanery at 94th St. and Coastal Hwy., showing her photos of found hearts.   

Arts Center exhibits run through March 1, 2026. Satellite gallery exhibits continue through March 29, 2026.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Getting Snowed In at the Beach: Why a Winter Weekend in Ocean City Is a Win Either Way

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,410SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,410SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND