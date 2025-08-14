Photo Friday Contest Winner August 14th 2025

A huge thank you to everyone who made this week’s Photo Friday contest so special! Your photos were incredible, capturing everything from proposals and weddings to beach babies and awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets. We saw some unique moments, too—from scary-looking jellyfish and cloud formations, and a cute fox, to families fishing and generations gathering. We must give a special mention to a funny photo of shadows in the sand – look out for it! Every single photo beautifully captured the memories being made on an Ocean City getaway.
Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page.
This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golfis Brad Caris for this great photo of his kids enjoying the park on the Boardwalk! Congratulations Brad!
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart.
Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
