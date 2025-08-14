What are you looking for?
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 14th 2025

FamilyI Love OCOcean City Beach
By Anne

A huge thank you to everyone who made this week’s Photo Friday contest so special! Your photos were incredible, capturing everything from proposals and weddings to beach babies and awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets. We saw some unique moments, too—from scary-looking jellyfish and cloud formations, and a cute fox, to families fishing and generations gathering. We must give a special mention to a funny photo of shadows in the sand – look out for it! Every single photo beautifully captured the memories being made on an Ocean City getaway.

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Brad Caris for this great photo of his kids enjoying the park on the Boardwalk! Congratulations Brad!

photo Friday Brad Caris What kids don't like the Boardwalk Park, ours sure do!
Brad Caris – What kids don’t like the Boardwalk Park, ours sure do!
photo Friday Alexis Rose Marx Tiny little sandy toes
Alexis Rose Marx – Tiny little sandy toes
photo Friday Amelia Nimmo - “another day on the pier”
Amelia Nimmo – “another day on the pier”
photo Friday Alex Imler Went in July and saw my first jellyfish! Took a few pictures before we, very carefully, got him back in the ocean
Alex Imler – Went in July and saw my first jellyfish! Took a few pictures before we, very carefully, got him back in the ocean
photo Friday Ashley Pasquith
Ashley Pasquith
Photo Friday Amy Ferri McAfee Sunrise at 79th street
Amy Ferri McAfee – Sunrise at 79th street
Photo Friday Amy Ferri McAfeeBeautiful Foxy at our condo on 79th street
Amy Ferri McAfee – Beautiful Foxy at our condo on 79th street
Photo Friday Carolyn Nicholson - Beach babies!
Photo Friday Carolyn Nicholson – Beach babies!
Photo Friday Amy Ferri McAfee Full Moon over the beach at 79th Street
Amy Ferri McAfee – Full Moon over the beach at 79th Street
Photo Friday Amy Wood Bayside sunset walk
Amy Wood – Bayside sunset walk
Photo Friday
Angie Waltemyer
photo Friday Arianna Smith This is my boyfriend and I on my graduation:Senior week! (June 12th). The waves were so calm and pretty and the moon was beautiful while shining on the water!.
Arianna Smith – This is my boyfriend and I on my graduation:Senior week! (June 12th). The waves were so calm and pretty and the moon was beautiful while shining on the water!
photo Friday Brandy Marie
Brandy Marie
photo Friday
Beth Newman
photo Friday Beth Madara My dream finally came true, I purchased a condo in Ocean City Maryland on July 18th. This was the sunrise from walking less than 300 steps to the beach to capture this beautiful creation.
Beth Madara – My dream finally came true, I purchased a condo in Ocean City Maryland on July 18th. This was the sunrise from walking less than 300 steps to the beach to capture this beautiful creation.
photo Friday Chelsee Nicole MacEwan Someone wasn’t a happy camper for his first ocean city trip but we still got a laugh at his cute face!
Chelsee Nicole MacEwan – Someone wasn’t a happy camper for his first ocean city trip but we still got a laugh at his cute face!
photo Friday Carol Winter Bowling My son his wife and my 2 grandchildren crabbing at sunset July 22 2025
Carol Winter Bowling – My son his wife and my 2 grandchildren crabbing at sunset July 22 2025
photo Friday
Christie Walden
photo Friday Arthur Dorogi Sunset at Fagers Island are the best
Arthur Dorogi – Sunset at Fagers Island are the best
photo Friday Breanna Stottlemyer We we're in oc August 31st. We we're in the arcade and as we we're leaving the arcade we came out to the storm it looked so crazy. Like something you see in the movies.
Breanna Stottlemyer – We we’re in oc August 31st. We were in the arcade and as we we’re leaving the arcade we came out to the storm it looked so crazy. Like something you see in the movies.
photo Friday Camille DeMatteo I got engaged while the sun set at Saltwater 75
Camille DeMatteo – I got engaged while the sun set at Saltwater 75
photo Friday Christina Yingling - A super fun night on the boardwalk on Tuesday night! We love OC!
Christina Yingling – A super fun night on the boardwalk on Tuesday night! We love OC!
photo Friday Christopher Duplayee Morning walks hit different on the beach
Christopher Duplayee – Morning walks hit different on the beach
photo Friday Ginger Kehl Russ - Three generations of Ocean City lovers!!!
Ginger Kehl Russ – Three generations of Ocean City lovers!!!
photo Friday Christopher Duplayee Waves crashing, wind blowing, nothing more relaxing walk on the beach
Christopher Duplayee – Waves crashing, wind blowing, nothing more relaxing walk on the beach
Photo Friday Gena Rae Storms in front of the seabonay in June
Gena Rae – Storms in front of the seabonay in June
Photo Friday Erin Lee Verbanick Storm rolling in!
Erin Lee Verbanick – Storm rolling in! 7:31
photo Friday Dawn Marie My husband and I after we got married on 142nd street at sunset
Dawn Marie – My husband and I after we got married on 142nd street at sunset
photo Friday David Rossbach Easton flying high on those OC Vibes! OC2025
David Rossbach – Easton flying high on those OC Vibes! OC2025
photo Friday Danielle Duda-Patterson A picture we took on the beach. It’s quite a few times to get it right but boy did we laugh?
Danielle Duda-Patterson – A picture we took on the beach. It’s quite a few times to get it right but boy did we laugh?
photo Friday Crystal Baker Was in Ocean City the last week in July & caught this storm rolling in! It was captivating!
Crystal Baker – Was in Ocean City the last week in July & caught this storm rolling in! It was captivating!
photo Friday Heather Morgan Sunrise over the Atlantic
Heather Morgan – Sunrise over the Atlantic
photo Friday Jared Armington The view from the deck at ropewalk...was my first time there on 7:12:25...the food is insane and well so are the view's
Jared Armington – The view from the deck at ropewalk…was my first time there on 7:12:25…the food is insane and well so are the view’s
photo Friday Jason Holleran Sunrise at 26th Street, 8:8:25.
Jason Holleran – Sunrise at 26th Street, 8:8:25.
photo Friday Jen Reed Meeting OC Santa at St Nick's mini golf. Awesome place!
Jen Reed – Meeting OC Santa at St Nick’s mini golf. Awesome place!
photo Friday Jimmy Greene HOWL O WEEN PET PARADE We dress up every year
Jimmy Greene – HOWL O WEEN PET PARADE We dress up every year
photo Friday Julie Maloney Isle of Wight
Julie Maloney – Isle of Wight

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
