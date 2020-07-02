2020 OC Air Show Rescheduled for August 15-16

The OC Air Show has officially been rescheduled for August 15th and 16th! The event, which would have taken place the second weekend of June, was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While officials know that the pandemic will not disappear by August, they are instituting several “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the health and safety of those who attend.

Safety Measures

In a press release, Bryan Lilley, Chairman of the OC Air Show said, “The stage for the OC Air Show is 10 miles wide and 1,000 feet high…Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat, or the beach, making it the ideal event for the Ocean City community to host in the era of social distancing.”

As we all know, six feet of separation is key and to encourage social distancing, the Drop Zone Beach, Flight Line Club, and VIP Sky Box spaces will all be expanded in size. Due to the increase in venue size, officials warn that public address sound may be more difficult to hear.

New entrances will be added along with early entry options to limit line sizes. Tickets, which will not be sold on-site, are also reduced in availability. If you purchased tickets for the original date in June, they will be honored in August. Visitors will notice contactless ticket scanning, packaged wristbands, and sanitation stations.

Masks are optional when you are seated and distanced from others, but they are recommended when making purchases or going to the restroom. If you are planning on purchasing food, beverages, or merchandise, be sure to have a credit card handy because it is preferred!

Sand Boxes

New viewing areas, which are dubbed “Sand Boxes”, will be available to help keep you separated from others. Beach chairs and an umbrella are included in each sandbox, which can fit up to four people.

Performances

Attendees will certainly be looking forward to seeing their favorite aircraft take to the skies above Ocean City! The F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and A-10 Thunderbolt II crews will be ready to entertain in August. “This will be one of the first times aviation fans can see a demonstration of the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lighting II stealth fighters at the same event,” said Lilley. Air show officials are awaiting the release of the Thunderbirds’ schedule and are optimistic that they will be part of the exciting weekend.

Contact Information

For more information, click here.