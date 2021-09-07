Annual Sunfest Kicks Off Fall Season in OCMD

With beautiful weather, extraordinary entertainment, fantastic food and unique arts and crafts, Ocean City’s Sunfest earns its spot at the top of many event and festival lists worldwide. Taking over the Inlet Lot from September 30- October 3, the annual event offers something for everyone, with four days of just plain fun by the beach and Boardwalk. Admission to Sunfest is free.

Boasting over 250 vendors including over 180 artists, Sunfest distinctively combines live music, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, along with family hayrides on the beach. Guests can delight in eastern shore favorites found in the famous food tent or relax to the sounds of free entertainment at the outside pavilion.

Live entertainment plays throughout the event. All entertainment is free with the exception of evening headline shows. Headliners start on Thursday night with an evening of authentic classic rock and roll music of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s hits from The Fabulous Hubcaps at 8pm. On Friday, Eli Young Band take the stage, and Blues Traveler are our Saturday night headliners. Tickets for all three shows are on sale at the Ocean City Convention Center Box Office on 40th St. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available on site during Sunfest, or at www.ticketmaster.com, 800-551-7328.

Parking is restricted at the festival grounds so it is advised visitors take advantage of the Town’s park and ride services. The West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 just west of the bridge provides a convenient location for attendees with free parking and shuttle service to and from the South Transit Center on S. Division Street, just one block from Sunfest. Shuttle service is $3 to ride all day.

Special Event express shuttle service is also available at the Convention Center on 40th St., where you can park for free in the south lot and ride the express shuttle directly to Sunfest. Fare is $3 to ride all day, as is the normal Coastal Highway bus fare service. Additional park and ride locations are also located at the Public Safety Building on 65th Street, the municipal lot at 100th St. and Northside Park at 125th St. (walk to bus stop on Coastal Highway).

The $3 ride all day pass is valid for use on Coastal Highway, Park n Ride and Express Shuttle buses from 6am to 6am. Exact fare is required. The Boardwalk tram also will be in service during the event with fare of $3 one way. For additional information regarding bus fares for Senior Citizens, Disabled Persons, Medicare Card Holders and children please call Ocean City Transportation at 410-723-1606 or visit the Public Works Transportation webpage at www.oceancitymd.gov