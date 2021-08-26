6 of the Best Parties in Ocean City for Late Summer

Everybody knows that parties on the beach are worthwhile and nobody knows how to throw a better beach party that the people in Ocean City, Maryland. Whichever season you like best in Ocean City, you can usually find a great party. We will start with this weekend and Jeep Week festivities and work our way through Sunset at the end of September so you can plan ahead to party in Ocean City, Maryland.

Jeep Week, August 24 – 29, 2021

If you like jeeps you may enjoy Jeep Week. This is a party for Jeep lovers with parades on the beach and boardwalk. Jeep Jam with obstacle courses and a lot of mud! Sand Courses. A beach crawl from 29th Street to the Inlet parking lot. A gathering of Jeep themed vendors at the Convention Center and finally, a Jeep Week closing party on Saturday, August 29 on thee stage @Jeep Jam with live music by the Rockoholics. BYOB and bring your own chairs.

Jellyfish Festival, September 4 -5, 2021

Free concerts for 2 unbelievable days and nights. Sponsors have made these concerts free so take advantage of the opportunity and come party at the beach, in the sand, on the ocean, with unlimited beverages during the Shore Craft Beer Fest and lots of options for “by the glass” consumption. Shore Craft Beer is bringing lots of different local craft beverages to the beach and offering one ticket for all the beverages you care to drink. They focus on local craft beer, but are also offering wine, hard seltzers, Hoop Tea, mead, craft cider and more. $65 will get you 4 hours of unlimited tastings, a t-shirt, a commemorative pint glass (to the first 1200 attendees) and pizza. If you are a later riser and would rather show up at 1, you can still get unlimited tastings and a commemorative pint glass (if you are in the first 1200 attendees) for 3 hours.

Beers (& Beverages) on the Beach, September 4, 12 – 4

We had to repeat this message as one of the best parties all year. Just because it’s part of Jellyfish only makes this party that much better! Did we say all you care to drink? That certainly makes the party fun when you are listening to live music and the sound of the ocean for four hours. Located just off the boardwalk, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to get 4 hours of unlimited tastings, a t-shirt, a commemorative pint glass (to the first 1200 attendees)and pizza for only $65. In today’s post COVID world, this is a bargain you won’t want to pass up! Get your tickets now!

All you care to drink for 3 hours on Saturday will include a pint glass for the first 1200 attendees. ONLY $45! Get your tickets now!

Drinks offered: Local Craft Beer, wine, hard seltzer, mead, craft cider, and more

Beards at the Beach 4 Competition, East Coast Championship October 9th

No, it’s not a pirate event. It’s a fundraiser by a bunch of bearded guys who want to have fun and raise money for good causes. Beards at the Beach 4 will be at Seacret’s so not much more needs to be said about having a party. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and much more!

OC Bike Week 2021 September 15-19, 2021

OC BikeFest brings bikers from all over the country to enjoy national entertainment and bands, stunt shows, bike builders, vendors, food and beverages at the OC Convention Center. Come with your bike, or come just to admire these machines as they parade up and down Coastal Highway, and at the Convention Center.

The music goes on for days. Wednesday KIX and the Great White will kick off with a free show. George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Fought will play Thursday. Friday brings Bret Michaels and Tesla. Saturday Kid Rock takes the stage. If that doesn’t add up to a great party on the beach, we don’t know what would!

2021 Ocean City Sunfest, Sept 30 – October 3, 2021

Weekend and there’s plenty to do at Ocean City, MD’s biggest and best festival, Sunfest 2021. Enjoy four fun-filled days of arts and crafts, delicious food, hayrides, kids activities and musical entertainment. Plus, Sunfest hosts big musical headliners every year! Acts include: The Fabulous Hubcaps on Thursday, Eli Young Band on Friday, Blues Traveler on Saturday.

So grab your friends and family–it’s the perfect time to visit OC! Festival activities are held in the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk.

EVENT HOURS (rain or shine!):

Thursday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.