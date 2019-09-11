16 Questions Answered for OC Bike Fest

We know the band schedule has been set and many have purchased tickets and are ready to rock out, but some of you have asked more involved questions so we went right to the source! The town of Ocean City provided us with some extra information that could help our readers with getting the fine details of their plan set for OC Bike Fest. If you don’t know the band schedule click here for times and location.

Food & Drink Questions:

What kind of food vendors can be expected?

BBQ, Burgers, Coffee, Crab Cakes, Beef Jerkey, Ice cream, and more! Also many of the restaurants on the Boardwalk will be open.

Will alcohol be sold? Will a wristband or stamp be given if sold?

Beer, wine, and spirits are sold onsite at the inlet with an ID checked and wristband only

Convention center and stadium are beer and wine sales only

Is the alcohol served at the event allowed on the boardwalk or beach?

You can not leave the gated inlet area with alcohol purchased within the gated area.

Vendor Questions:

How many crafters and artists will be attending?

50 vendors and displays for the Arts section.

Will there be performances other than demonstrators and music?

Blacked out veterans truck and the Ball of Steel motorcycle stunt show.

Should cash be brought to purchase items or will debit and credit be accepted?

Depends on the vendor, there will be ATMs on site. All bars will be cash only.

At the Gate Questions:

What are the transportation and parking specials in and around OC Bike Fest?

Motorcycle parking only at the inlet.

Free use of the city bus with the 3 day event pass

Are personal bags allowed to be brought in?

Purses and bags allowed, but they will be checked at main gate.

Is this an age restricted event?

There is no age restriction. This is a family friendly event.

Are pets allowed?

No pets allowed

Is it handicap accessible?

Yes, handicap parking will be marked.

Are you allowed to bring your own chair?

No chairs allowed. Picnic tables onsite for seating.

Are restrooms available at the event?

Yes, ample.

Portolets, handicap portolets, and handwashing stations all on site at the inlet.

Convention center – all restrooms are inside.

Weather Questions:

If bad weather causes cancellation or delay, how will the information sent out? Is there anywhere to check on updates?

Please check ocbikefest.com and our social media

Convention Center Questions:

What is happening at the convention center during this event?

Both the Ocean City Convention Center (Ronald E. Powell Convention Center) and Rommel H-D Delmarva will have happenings. Here is their schedules:

Convention Center | No ticket required

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Vendors, Official Merchandise, Food & Beverages, and More…

Jack Daniel’s Experience

Free Bike Parking

Rommel H-D Delmarva Salisbury MD | No ticket required

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 15:

Inlet – Closed

Convention Center | No ticket required

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Vendors, Official Merchandise, Food & Beverages, and More…

Jack Daniel’s Experience

Free Bike Parking

Rommel H-D Delmarva Salisbury MD | No ticket required

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Beyond OC Questions:

Are there other things happening in Town or close by besides fest?

The Hooligan Motorcycle Race in Salisbury at Perdue Stadium