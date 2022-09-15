74.9 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
News

OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs

By Ann

OC Bikefest 2022 is underway.  The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon.  We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage.  People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music.  For more information, click here.

In the meantime, enjoy the OC Bikefest images from Thursday, September 15, 2022.  Some in 360º, some in the closed inlet area, some in the vendor village at the Convention Center, and some just on the streets.  Let it roar!

bikes at OC Bikefest 2022
You can’t miss the bikes at OC Bikefest 2022

 
Main stage in 360º during sound checks before the gates opened 


And the secondary stage getting ready to entertain…
 

Skeletal friend with jewelry


Lots to see at the vendor village in front of the Ocean City Convention Center 

Mexico memories…
Twisted tea tent and logo-ed bike at the vendor village


The Twisted Tea picnic area on the beach.

Get ready to upgrade your bike at OC Bikefest 2022

And of course, there are the bars – each of which is run by one of the non-profit partners which is working with OC BikeFest 2022.  You can read more here.

 


You can certainly hear the music from the beach!


You enter OC BikeFest 2022 from the boardwalk which means you are REALLY close to all the businesses there, like Thrasers!


There’s more to Ocean City during Bikefest than just bikes. Here is Somerset Plaza 

Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleA mid September walk along the Boardwalk

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,958FollowersFollow
468SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,958FollowersFollow
468SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND