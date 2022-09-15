OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs

OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.

In the meantime, enjoy the OC Bikefest images from Thursday, September 15, 2022. Some in 360º, some in the closed inlet area, some in the vendor village at the Convention Center, and some just on the streets. Let it roar!



Main stage in 360º during sound checks before the gates opened



And the secondary stage getting ready to entertain…





Lots to see at the vendor village in front of the Ocean City Convention Center



The Twisted Tea picnic area on the beach.

And of course, there are the bars – each of which is run by one of the non-profit partners which is working with OC BikeFest 2022. You can read more here.



You can certainly hear the music from the beach!



You enter OC BikeFest 2022 from the boardwalk which means you are REALLY close to all the businesses there, like Thrasers!



There’s more to Ocean City during Bikefest than just bikes. Here is Somerset Plaza