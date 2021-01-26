14 Things to do in Ocean City during the quiet season

If you are planning on visiting Ocean City during the quiet season, don’t expect to be twiddling your thumbs looking for things to do. It’s fair to say the Boardwalk won’t be bustling, and you won’t have to pick your way through the sea of bodies bathing on the beach to find a spot to call your own, but the Boardwalk will still be there, and it’s the perfect place for a quiet walk with your dog, or bike ride with your family. There’s lots of restaurant deals, and cheaper hotel rooms too. Here are the top 14 things you should do when visiting Ocean City during the quiet season.

Watch the sunrise from either your oceanfront room, or wrap up warm and stand on the beach as a new day begins. This is a must do no matter what time of year it is. Find a restaurant with a really good breakfast, and take your time eating it! Head to the beach, with your dog if you have one, and walk one block or ten blocks, what ever suits you best. It’s beautiful, peaceful, and you’ll get your steps in for the day too! Visit the Boardwalk and enjoy it without the crowds. When the weather is decent, there is always something open the Boardwalk, it never actually closes. This is a great time of year to visit the Ocean City Life Saving Station at the south end of the Boardwalk, where we bet you will learn at least one new fact about Ocean City! You can’t beat Northside Park for a walk, a jog, a bike ride, a play at the playground or just a sit down, over looking the pond, watching folk go by. After all that walking, it’s definitely time for lunch. Restaurants which stay open all year will have carryout available. You could always take your lunch to Assateague Island, then sit in your car and look for the wild ponies. Two things to remember – don’t feed the ponies, and take all your trash with you when you leave. Have a visit to the Art League of Ocean City on 94th Street. They have a lot of online exhibits at the moment, but there are also still exhibits in the gallery and classes for adults and kids. For up to date information, click here. The Boardwalk really is a great place to ride your bike, no matter what your age, and in the winter, you can ride there all day long. There’s no cars and practically no people! Berlin is also open all year round, and is always worth a visit, even if you’ve been there before. There’s gift shops, clothing stores, antique shops, and lots of bars, cafes and restaurants too. We all deserve a little treat every now and then, so why not include a visit to a spa while in Ocean City? Hotels such as the Grand Hotel and Spa, and the Princess Royale actually have spas on sight. How convenient is that? Take in a movie. Movie theaters have had a tough time of it this last year, but the two movie theaters in Ocean City are open for private screenings and limited capacity screenings. Watch the sun set. The perfect way to end the day, find your spot to watch the sunset over the bay. Whether you are standing at Northside Park, in your bayside hotel room, or inside a bayside restaurant, an Ocean City sunset never disappoints. Lastly, dinner. Eat in or carry out, pizza or something more formal, what ever you are comfortable with, there are still plenty of restaurants open even in the quiet season in Ocean City.