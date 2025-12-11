13 FUN Things to Do to Get Into the Christmas Spirit – Ocean City, Maryland (December 2025)

Saturday, December 20, 2025

5:00–8:00 p.m.

📍 Vienna, MD — just off Route 50

More info: https://viennamd.org

Tickets: https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/44th-annual-luminaria-in-vienna-md

If you are driving to Ocean City on Saturday, December 20th or you are in the area and want something really unique and fun to do, then head to Vienna, MD, just off of Route 50 for the 44th Annual Luminaria. This event is the Eastern Shore’s most breathtaking holiday tradition—you get to tour historic homes decorated for the holidays and partake of the generosity of the Town and some of the homeowners who will be serving treats on your tour.

Governor Thomas Holliday Hicks

Governor Thomas Holliday Hick’s home will be open and you will see some treasured artifacts on loan from the Dorchester County Historical Society (including this portrait!). Governor Hicks served from January 13,1858-January 8, 1862, He has been credited with keeping Maryland in the Union. President Abraham Lincoln attended his funeral in the U.S. Senate Chamber.

You will be greeted by a historic reenactor who will regale you with stories and history of Maryland’s 31st Governor.

More than 1,500 luminarias illuminate Vienna’s streets, casting a warm glow over historic homes along the Nanticoke River. Visitors can explore:

Historic Christmas home tours

A free town tram ride to get you around

Holiday treats and beverages

A quiet, magical small-town Christmas atmosphere

This is the holiday experience you’ll never forget.