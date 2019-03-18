100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City this Spring and Summer

  1. Start your morning watching the sunrise over the beach. 
  2. Kick off the season with a little luck at the 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
  3. Collect seashells on the beach
  4. Keep your eyes on the sky during the Maryland International Kite Expo weekend
  5. Listen to live bands and enjoy the ambiance at Springfest!
  6. Look for egrets and herons in the wet marshes
  7. Wave at one of the webcams all over town
  8. Find out which team will bring home millions in prize money this year at the White Marlin Open
  9. Put your dancing shoes on (or go barefoot) for the weekly Beach Dance Party
  10. Bring the whole family to the Easter Fun Fair and Arts and Crafts Show (Free for those three and under and military/fire/police, only a few dollars for all others)
  11. Look for the colorful lights that illuminate the beach at night
  12. Watch the Jeeps crawl the beach during Jeep Week
  13. Take a romantic sunset stroll on the pedestrian walkway of the Route 50 bridge
  14. Pick up a few brochures and plan your vacation at the Visitor Center, located in the Convention Center
  15. On May 7, you can get free health screenings at the Community Health Fair
  16. Free movies on the beach start up again on June 5 — Catch a free family flick on Wednesday evenings outside the Carousel
  17. Bring your dog to the beach and Boardwalk until April 30

    Ice cream
    Eat ice cream!
  18. Read about Ocean City history in City Hall,
  19. And Ocean City’s amusement history in the Trimper’s carousel building
  20. Watch a summer storm roll in from your balcony
  21. Take a dip in the ocean
  22. Catch some waves on a surfboard or a boogie board
  23. Look for ghost crabs scurrying on the beach at night
  24. Walk through historic downtown Berlin
  25. Use binoculars to spy on Assateague Island from the Ocean City Inlet 
  26. Walk around the galleries in the Ocean City Center for the Arts
  27. Read up on some Ocean City Oddities,
  28. And say hello to Nanticoke while you’re at the Inlet
  29. Pick up a game of beach volleyball
  30. Pick your future prizes in the Boardwalk arcades
  31. Wake up with a morning stroll on the beach
  32. Spend Easter at the beach, and attend a Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday
  33. Take a walk with your friends on the beach!

    Pick up a game of basketball at Little Salisbury Park 

  34. Head over to Salisbury, Maryland and visit their free zoo
  35. Catch artists crafting intricate sculptures in the sand
  36. Admire the Firefighters Memorial on the Boardwalk
  37. Spend the first warm spring day laying out on the beach (before the crowds really get here)
  38. Take in the peace and tranquility of “Stinky Beach” (AKA Homer Gudelsky Park)
  39. Organize a beach-themed scavenger hunt 
  40. Bring the family to the free circus at Jolly Roger in the summertime
  41. Make like a local and read one of the free newspapers in town
  42. If you want to spend your summer living and working in Ocean City, think about attending the Job Fair in late March
  43. See how many painted utility boxes you can spot downtown 
  44. Look for dolphins
  45. Stargaze on the beach at night
  46. Look for artists painting landscapes all around town during Artists Paint OC
  47. Watch weigh-ins at the July Tuna Tournament
  48. Enjoy live music and exhibits at the annual Crab Soup Festival in the Somerset Street Plaza 
  49. Leave your footprints in the sand — and only your footprints in the sand.
  50. Have fun at Northside Park’s playground
  51. Stop in for one of the Art League’s monthly First Friday Opening Receptions
  52. Birdwatch by the bay 
  53. Take advantage of free Wifi at the Somerset Street Plaza
  54. Trek up to Salisbury for the National Folk Festival
  55. Catch an indoor ice skating show at the Carousel
  56. Listen to live music and watch the fireworks at Sundaes in the Park
  57. Bicycle on the Boardwalk
  58. See a free concert every week at Sunset Park Party Nights
  59. Read a book from the Little Free Library in Northside Park, or the one outside the Art League on 94th Street
  60. Cheer on your favorite LAX-er at the Battle on the Beach Lacrosse Tournament
  61. Have your own family photoshoot on the beach
  62. Keep a journal of the vacation memories you never want to forget
  63. Go for a stroll in Northside Park 
  64. Pretend it’s the 1960s as you walk down Motel Row
  65. Take a jog around South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines
  66. Pack a picnic and enjoy the view at the Isle of Wight
  67. Drop a line at the Ninth Street Fishing Pier 
  68. Go to the Greek Festival
  69. Watch candy being made in the windows of the Boardwalk candy and fudge shops
  70. Discover new artists at Art X
  71. Take a walk on the bayside (we recommend around 30th, 94th and 139th Street where there’s lots of sidewalk!)
  72. Watch boats come and go from the West Ocean City marinas
  73. Take part in one of the Life-Saving Station Museum’s free programs this summer
  74. Rollerblade on the Boardwalk
  75. Compete with your family in the Family Beach Olympics
  76. Go to a 2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin
  77. Create a photoblog of your vacation
  78. Catch classic cars parading down the Boardwalk every morning during Cruisin’ Ocean City weekend
  79. Make sand angels
  80. Ravens fans, remember to wear your purple at the Baltimore Ravens Roosts Parade
  81. Watch the surfers catch gnarly waves at OC Surf Fest
  82. Take a walk under the Inlet pier
  83. Grab a conch shell and listen to the sound of the waves
  84. Learn something new with your kids at Children’s Day on the Bay
  85. Watch the Fourth of July fireworks downtown or at Northside Park
  86. Count how many horseshoe crab shells are washed up on the beach
  87. Explore the Ocean City Life-Saving Station for free on International Museum Day
  88. Visit one, or all, of the public parks in town
  89. Read a book on the beach
  90. Watch the Slingshot bounce up and down in the sky (and cross your fingers for whoever’s on it!)
  91. Take in all the excitement of the Boardwalk at night
  92. Take a hike on a nature trail at Assateague Island 
  93. Join the crowds for the annual Fireman’s Parade
  94. Finally, say goodbye to spring and hello, summer at the annual Ocean City Air Show June 15 – 16
  95. Walk to Delaware! (At least, if you’re in North Ocean City near the border)
  96. Look inside the Fenwick Island Lighthouse
  97. Wave to people on the tram
  98. Fly a kite on the beach
  99. Take in the smell of the salty air so you can remember it when your vacation’s over
  100. End your day watching a picturesque sunset over the bay

Find even more things to do in Ocean City, Maryland.

