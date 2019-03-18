100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City this Spring and Summer
- Start your morning watching the sunrise over the beach.
- Kick off the season with a little luck at the 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Collect seashells on the beach
- Keep your eyes on the sky during the Maryland International Kite Expo weekend
- Listen to live bands and enjoy the ambiance at Springfest!
- Look for egrets and herons in the wet marshes
- Wave at one of the webcams all over town
- Find out which team will bring home millions in prize money this year at the White Marlin Open
- Put your dancing shoes on (or go barefoot) for the weekly Beach Dance Party
- Bring the whole family to the Easter Fun Fair and Arts and Crafts Show (Free for those three and under and military/fire/police, only a few dollars for all others)
- Look for the colorful lights that illuminate the beach at night
- Watch the Jeeps crawl the beach during Jeep Week
- Take a romantic sunset stroll on the pedestrian walkway of the Route 50 bridge
- Pick up a few brochures and plan your vacation at the Visitor Center, located in the Convention Center
- On May 7, you can get free health screenings at the Community Health Fair
- Free movies on the beach start up again on June 5 — Catch a free family flick on Wednesday evenings outside the Carousel
- Bring your dog to the beach and Boardwalk until April 30
- Read about Ocean City history in City Hall,
- And Ocean City’s amusement history in the Trimper’s carousel building
- Watch a summer storm roll in from your balcony
- Take a dip in the ocean
- Catch some waves on a surfboard or a boogie board
- Look for ghost crabs scurrying on the beach at night
- Walk through historic downtown Berlin
- Use binoculars to spy on Assateague Island from the Ocean City Inlet
- Walk around the galleries in the Ocean City Center for the Arts
- Read up on some Ocean City Oddities,
- And say hello to Nanticoke while you’re at the Inlet
- Pick up a game of beach volleyball
- Pick your future prizes in the Boardwalk arcades
- Wake up with a morning stroll on the beach
- Spend Easter at the beach, and attend a Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday
Pick up a game of basketball at Little Salisbury Park
- Head over to Salisbury, Maryland and visit their free zoo
- Catch artists crafting intricate sculptures in the sand
- Admire the Firefighters Memorial on the Boardwalk
- Spend the first warm spring day laying out on the beach (before the crowds really get here)
- Take in the peace and tranquility of “Stinky Beach” (AKA Homer Gudelsky Park)
- Organize a beach-themed scavenger hunt
- Bring the family to the free circus at Jolly Roger in the summertime
- Make like a local and read one of the free newspapers in town
- If you want to spend your summer living and working in Ocean City, think about attending the Job Fair in late March
- See how many painted utility boxes you can spot downtown
- Look for dolphins
- Stargaze on the beach at night
- Look for artists painting landscapes all around town during Artists Paint OC
- Watch weigh-ins at the July Tuna Tournament
- Enjoy live music and exhibits at the annual Crab Soup Festival in the Somerset Street Plaza
- Leave your footprints in the sand — and only your footprints in the sand.
- Have fun at Northside Park’s playground
- Stop in for one of the Art League’s monthly First Friday Opening Receptions
- Birdwatch by the bay
- Take advantage of free Wifi at the Somerset Street Plaza
- Trek up to Salisbury for the National Folk Festival
- Catch an indoor ice skating show at the Carousel
- Listen to live music and watch the fireworks at Sundaes in the Park
- Bicycle on the Boardwalk
- See a free concert every week at Sunset Park Party Nights
- Read a book from the Little Free Library in Northside Park, or the one outside the Art League on 94th Street
- Cheer on your favorite LAX-er at the Battle on the Beach Lacrosse Tournament
- Have your own family photoshoot on the beach
- Keep a journal of the vacation memories you never want to forget
- Go for a stroll in Northside Park
- Pretend it’s the 1960s as you walk down Motel Row
- Take a jog around South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines
- Pack a picnic and enjoy the view at the Isle of Wight
- Drop a line at the Ninth Street Fishing Pier
- Go to the Greek Festival
- Watch candy being made in the windows of the Boardwalk candy and fudge shops
- Discover new artists at Art X
- Take a walk on the bayside (we recommend around 30th, 94th and 139th Street where there’s lots of sidewalk!)
- Watch boats come and go from the West Ocean City marinas
- Take part in one of the Life-Saving Station Museum’s free programs this summer
- Rollerblade on the Boardwalk
- Compete with your family in the Family Beach Olympics
- Go to a 2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin
- Create a photoblog of your vacation
- Catch classic cars parading down the Boardwalk every morning during Cruisin’ Ocean City weekend
- Make sand angels
- Ravens fans, remember to wear your purple at the Baltimore Ravens Roosts Parade
- Watch the surfers catch gnarly waves at OC Surf Fest
- Take a walk under the Inlet pier
- Grab a conch shell and listen to the sound of the waves
- Learn something new with your kids at Children’s Day on the Bay
- Watch the Fourth of July fireworks downtown or at Northside Park
- Count how many horseshoe crab shells are washed up on the beach
- Explore the Ocean City Life-Saving Station for free on International Museum Day
- Visit one, or all, of the public parks in town
- Read a book on the beach
- Watch the Slingshot bounce up and down in the sky (and cross your fingers for whoever’s on it!)
- Take in all the excitement of the Boardwalk at night
- Take a hike on a nature trail at Assateague Island
- Join the crowds for the annual Fireman’s Parade
- Finally, say goodbye to spring and hello, summer at the annual Ocean City Air Show June 15 – 16
- Walk to Delaware! (At least, if you’re in North Ocean City near the border)
- Look inside the Fenwick Island Lighthouse
- Wave to people on the tram
- Fly a kite on the beach
- Take in the smell of the salty air so you can remember it when your vacation’s over
- End your day watching a picturesque sunset over the bay