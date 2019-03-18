40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced
40th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Winners
March 16, 2019 • Ocean City, MD
Best Marching Unit
Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
Honorable Mention: Royal Elite Diamondz Majorette-Hip-Hop Dance Team
Best Commercial Float
Ocean 98/Seacrets/Seacrets Distilling Company
Honorable Mention: Barn 34
Best Non-Commercial Float
Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce
Honorable Mention: Kelly’s Dream
Best Motorized Unit
Perry County Old Iron 1929 Model A Truck
Honorable Mention: Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Evergreen Forest #49
Best Adult Group
Downtown Association of Ocean City
Honorable Mention: The Old Frat Boys
Best Youth Group
Indian River School District Combined High School Marching Band
Honorable Mention: Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre
Special Committee Award
Ocean City Surf Club
Judges’ Choice Award
Believe in Tomorrow National Children’s Foundation
Best Overall
Float of Hope
Baskets of Cheer Winners
Jeff Rhodes. King of Prussia, PA
Suzanne Brown, Ocean City, MD
Michael Kelly, Ocean City, MD
Judy Roberson, Silver Spring, MD