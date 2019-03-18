40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced

40th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Winners

March 16, 2019 • Ocean City, MD

Best Marching Unit

Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Honorable Mention: Royal Elite Diamondz Majorette-Hip-Hop Dance Team

Best Commercial Float

Ocean 98/Seacrets/Seacrets Distilling Company

Honorable Mention: Barn 34

Best Non-Commercial Float

Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

Honorable Mention: Kelly’s Dream

Best Motorized Unit

Perry County Old Iron 1929 Model A Truck

Honorable Mention: Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Evergreen Forest #49

Best Adult Group

Downtown Association of Ocean City

Honorable Mention: The Old Frat Boys

Best Youth Group

Indian River School District Combined High School Marching Band

Honorable Mention: Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre

Special Committee Award

Ocean City Surf Club

Judges’ Choice Award

Believe in Tomorrow National Children’s Foundation

Best Overall

Float of Hope

Baskets of Cheer Winners

Jeff Rhodes. King of Prussia, PA

Suzanne Brown, Ocean City, MD

Michael Kelly, Ocean City, MD

Judy Roberson, Silver Spring, MD

