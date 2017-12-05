168 Shares Share Share +1

The best reason to spend New Year’s Eve in Ocean City is that there are so many good reasons to spend New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. That is, you can pick the extent and the type of party in which you want to participate (if you want to participate in a party at all) which means you can both decide which are Ocean City’s best New Year’s Eve parties and which of them you would like to attend. We have a guide to hotel packages that include everything from all night blowouts to an intimate evening. You can even stay at one hotel and go to a party in another. If you want to explore the region’s various ball drop parties, you can use the town as a staging ground. Alternatively, you can attend one of the parties at a local bar or club (below are some of our favorites):

New Years Eve Bash! | | Ocean City MD Party ’til 4am with the areas best bands and live DJ’s! Balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast at midnight!

Ocean City Maryland MD Restaurants | Seafood Dining | Captains Table Restaurant The Captain’s Table Restaurant, a legendary seafood restaurant in Ocean City Maryland, is open in a new location at the Courtyard by Marriott in OC MD. Serving breakfasts, lunch and dinner, enjoy homemade specialties in an elegant setting. Great steaks, crabcakes and fresh fish.

Horizons Oceanfront | Oceanfront Hotel Ocean City MD Clarion Resort Fontainebleau (See “New Year’s” under holiday menus) The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Horizons. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Horizons boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Horizons offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland.

New Years Eve Bash Celebrate the New Year at the hottest rooftop restaurant in Ocean City. Sip creative cocktails, dine on fresh seafood and take in the views of the ocean,…

Ring In The New Year! Celebrate 2018 at Harpoon Hanna’s! No Reservations/Packages/Cover – NO HASSLE! Live Entertainment – Dave Sherman 5-9pm! Dance Party & DJ 9pm-close!