Nanticoke Health Services’ diabetes education program gets ADA nod

Nanticoke Health Services’ diabetes self-management education program has been awarded continued recognition from the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The program was originally recognized in October 2008 and again in October 2013. Nanticoke’s diabetes education program offers high-quality education services to patients in Western Sussex County.

The ADA Education Recognition Program, begun in the fall of 1986, is a voluntary process which assures that approved education programs have met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. Programs that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management for participants.

Self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment. Compliance with the National Standards results in greater consistency in the quality and quantity of education offered to people with diabetes. The participant in an ADA-recognized program will be taught, as needed, self-care skills that will promote better management of his or her diabetes treatment regimen. All approved education programs cover the following topics as needed: diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; preventing, detecting, and treating acute complications; preventing, detecting, and treating chronic complications through risk reduction; goal setting and problem solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy, and gestational management.

Assuring high-quality education for patient self-care is one of the primary goals of the Education Recognition Program. Through the support of the health care team and increased knowledge and awareness of diabetes, the patient can assume a major part of the responsibility for his/her diabetes management. Unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes may be prevented through self-management education.

“The process gives professionals a national standard by which to measure the quality of the services they provide,” commented Lucinda Mancuso, Diabetes Education Program Coordinator at Nanticoke. “And, of course, it helps consumers to identify these quality programs.”

For more information about diabetes education and related services provided by Nanticoke Health Services, visit www.nanticoke.org/diabetes or call 302-629-6611, extension 2288.