What’s Coming Up in February at the OC Center for the Arts

The end of the month is always an exciting time at the Arts Center. Our trusty volunteers swoop in to help take down all of the artwork currently on display in our two story gallery. Then regional and local artists bring in fresh new pieces for the next month’s exhibits. In one afternoon, the whole gallery is transformed from one exhibition to the next. That process in itself is quite an art.

Here is a look at what’s coming up in February:

We will kick off the month with our First Friday reception on Friday, February 3, from 5 to 7pm. The reception is free and open to the public so everyone can come enjoy refreshments, hors d’oeuvres from Hooked Restaurant and wonderful artwork. The Art League is once again participating in FeBREWary so our reception will also feature drinks from Burley Oak Brewery. This is a free event that the Art League hosts on the first Friday evening of every month, so now you know you always have something fun to look forward to if you have any free time in your schedule.

The Thaler Gallery will have an all media group show titled “Home”. That is really all I know about the exhibit so it will be a surprise for both of us how artists choose to interpret it. I can imagine local artists will have pieces inspired by everyone’s local OC favorites. I might just be imagining that because most of my favorite pictures are ones inspired by Ocean City.

In the Galleria is an exhibition featuring the Artists’ Gallery of Ellicott City, Maryland. There will be pieces on display from 35 artists in pastel, colored pencil, acrylic, oils, watercolor, graphite , mixed media, traditional and digital photography, stained glass, clay and wood art. There is something for everyone. If you are from the Baltimore area or are familiar with Ellicott City, this would be a great exhibit to come and see.

Studio E will host talented young artist Reeves Dark. Dark was raised in Ocean City, Maryland and is currently studying at Salisbury University working towards his BFA for graphic design. He gains his inspiration from experiences he has had while surfing in his hometown and the natural and man-made beauty it provides.

Betsy Hall Harrison’s work will be on display in the Spotlight Gallery and it’s something you should not miss! It’s unique. It’s different. It really catches the eye. She first learned the art of Batik from a local master in Mexico. Batik is the method of making colored designs on textiles by dyeing them. In 1980, Betsy moved permanently to Ocean City where she has her own studio and concentrates in Batik on silk.

The artisan Showcase in the retail area will feature wonderful pieces by local artisan Rae Smith. She creates one of a kind jewelry that incorporates sterling silver and copper and is inspired by rustic textures with natural influences.

That’s not even all you have to look forward to in February!

8 Empty Bowl sessions this month. Sign up to make your own pottery bowl by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or visiting our website at https://artleagueofoceancity.org/. Your $20 donation in advance includes your bowl making session and admission to the soup dinner on March 31.

Sign up to make your own pottery bowl by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or visiting our website at https://artleagueofoceancity.org/. Your $20 donation in advance includes your bowl making session and admission to the soup dinner on March 31. “Originals Only” featuring live music and art demos. Join us on Saturday February 4 at 6pm to hear music from the next generation of local artists and musicians right in the gallery.

Join us on at 6pm to hear music from the next generation of local artists and musicians right in the gallery. Brushes & Bubbly. A fun, stress-free evening of painting on Wednesday February 8 from 6:30 to 9pm. Bring your friends, a snack, and an adult beverage and we take care of the rest!

A fun, stress-free evening of painting on from 6:30 to 9pm. Bring your friends, a snack, and an adult beverage and we take care of the rest! Free Family Art Saturday . Make sure to sign up in advance for Family Art Day on Saturday February 11 from 10am to noon. We will be making 3D mixed media ocean books!

Make sure to sign up in advance for Family Art Day on from 10am to noon. We will be making 3D mixed media ocean books! Sip & Ceramics. Similar to our Brushes & Bubbly paint nite, pottery night is on Wednesday February 15 from 6 to 8pm. This month we will be making oil & vinegar sets perfect for your kitchen.

All this AND MORE! Visit https://artleagueofoceancity.org/ for our full list of painting, drawing, writing, glass, film, children’s, mixed media, beading, yoga, and pottery classes. And don’t forget to mark your calendars! The next First Friday reception is on February 3 from 5 to 7pm.