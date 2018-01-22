Fighting to be the Best of Ocean City: Restaurants Edition

In case you missed it, the annual Best of Ocean City voting is well underway. Over the rest of the year, we’ll be picking out some of out favorite races and asking you whether it is fair. If it isn’t, feel free to vote until you believe that right has prevailed. This week, we look at some of the bar categories, but, as always, you can vote for any or all of the categories here.

And check out what bars are currently in first place here.

Results as of January 22, 2018

The best pizza is still up in the air

…And we hope it’ll come down eventually, because we’re hungry. Out of every category on our Best Of poll, Best Pizza has the most votes by far. Everyone loves pizza, and most people have pretty strong opinions about where to get it from. Like last year, the winner is currently “other,” with Ponzetti’s, Piezano’s and Grotto’s the three most popular write-ins, in that order. After “other” comes Lombardi’s, and Mione’s and The Dough Roller aren’t too far behind.

2017’s winner? “Other,” followed by Lombardi’s. Maybe we need to make a bigger poll!

Dumser’s takes the (ice cream) cake

If you staunchly disagree that Dumser’s has the best ice cream in Ocean City, you might want to vote now and tell your friends, too. They’re currently in the lead with four times the amount of votes as second-place Kohr Bros. But all hope is not lost. If you’re a fan of Kohr Bros, King Kone, Island Creamery in Berlin, Julia’s or anyone else, they still have several months to catch up.

2017’s winner? Dumser’s of course.

Kirby’s leads a close race for Best Wings

This might come as a shock, but the Original Greene Turtle is not coming in first place for wings. In fact, they’re fourth on the list right now, but it’s still pretty close. Kirby’s Pub is the current winner, followed by “other” (there’s a wide variety of write-ins here), with Hooter’s placing third.

2017’s winner? The Original Greene Turtle.

The Crab Bag has the Best Crabs, for now

When you’re in Ocean City, you’re probably going to want crabs. And not just any crabs–the best crabs. At this moment in time, the best crabs can be found at The Crab Bag, followed by Hooper’s Crab House and On the Bay Seafood. Crab Alley is the most popular write-in, followed by Blu Crabhouse.

2017’s winner? The Crab Bag.