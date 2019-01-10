-
Off-Season Specials in Ocean City, MD
Another reason to enjoy Ocean City in the off-season: Food and drink specials at the restaurants that stay open year-round.
Be sure to double-check specials with your server or bartender before ordering; Calling ahead to confirm hours and specials is always a good idea in the wintertime, too.
Add your favorite off-season specials in the comments, and we’ll see you on half-priced burger night.
28th Street Pit & Pub
Monday: 1/2-priced meatloaf
Tuesday: 1/2-priced chicken
Wednesday: 1/2-priced beef
Thursday: 1/2-priced pork
Friday: 25% off all seafood
Sunday: NFL Special – Happy Hour food and drink specials during every game, $2.75 domestic bottles, drafts and rail drinks, $6 food menu
Billy’s Pizza and Subs
Tuesday and Wednesday: Half-priced pizzas at 140th Street location
Wednesday: Half-priced pizzas at Route 54 location
Captain’s Table
Sunday-Wednesday: Redeem coupons on their website for $5 off $25, $10 off $50 or $15 off $75
Daily: Happy Hour 5-7 p.m., early bird menu 5-6 p.m.
Fagers Island
Sunday and Monday: Half-price prime rib or select fresh fish
Tuesday: Half-priced lunch menu 11 a.m.-4p.m.
Wednesday: Half-priced wine by the glass or bottle
Friday: Half-priced small plates and appetizers
Daily: 3-6 p.m. $5 Happy Hour specials
The Original Greene Turtle
Monday: $8 meatloaf and cheesesteaks
Tuesday: $6 tacos or taco salad
Wednesday: Half-priced big salads
Thursday: $10 crabcake sandwich
Monday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. Happy Hour $2.50 domestic drafts, $2.75 domestic bottles and rail drinks
Harpoon Hanna’s
Thursday: Burger and Pint Night, $5 craft beers and $6 burgers
Monday-Friday: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m.
Horizons at the Clarion
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 30% off all entrees from 5-7 p.m., $12.95 and $16.95 specials
Saturday: 20% off all entrees from 5-7 p.m., $16.95 specials
Longboard Cafe
Sunday: Discounted prime rib dinner, Queen Cut $19.95, King Cut $24.95
Monday: Half-priced taco and burger night
Tuesday: $10.95-13.95 fajitas, discounted margaritas
Wednesday: $10.95-12.95 complete homecooked dinners
Thursday: 2 for $22 seafood
Tuesday-Saturday: 2 for $9.95 lunch special
Daily: Happy Hour 5-6 p.m., 2 drinks for the price of 1
Pickles Pub
Sunday: NFL food and drink specials, free games of pool
Monday: NFL drink specials
Tuesday: $2 tacos, $3 Mexican beers, $4 Jimador shots, $5 Jimador craft margaritas
Wednesday: Half-priced burger night
Thursday: Buy 16″ pizza get $1 domestic pitcher, NFL food and drink specials
Friday: $5 crushes 10 p.m.-close
Saturday: $2 pickle shots, Natural Light and Natty Boh specials
Ropewalk
Sunday: Half-priced entrees
Monday: Half-priced tacos, nacho specials, $3 Corona and Corona Lite, $4 house Tres Agaves margaritas
Tuesday: Half-priced burger night (toppings included, no fries)
Wednesday: $10 crabcake sandwich, $14 single crabcake dinner, $20 twin crabcake dinner
Thursday: Half-priced steam pots
Friday: $26 filet and crabcake with mashed potatoes and veggies
Saturday: 2 for 1 desserts
Seacrets
Friday and Saturday: Happy Hour specials, drink specials all day
Skye Bar
Thursday: Half-priced bottles of wine
Thursday-Sunday: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., drink specials, Raw Bar Happy Hour Specials $1 oysters and $20 lobster,