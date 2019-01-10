Off-Season Specials in Ocean City, MD

Another reason to enjoy Ocean City in the off-season: Food and drink specials at the restaurants that stay open year-round.

Be sure to double-check specials with your server or bartender before ordering; Calling ahead to confirm hours and specials is always a good idea in the wintertime, too.

Add your favorite off-season specials in the comments, and we’ll see you on half-priced burger night.

Monday: 1/2-priced meatloaf

Tuesday: 1/2-priced chicken

Wednesday: 1/2-priced beef

Thursday: 1/2-priced pork

Friday: 25% off all seafood

Sunday: NFL Special – Happy Hour food and drink specials during every game, $2.75 domestic bottles, drafts and rail drinks, $6 food menu

Tuesday and Wednesday: Half-priced pizzas at 140th Street location

Wednesday: Half-priced pizzas at Route 54 location

Sunday-Wednesday: Redeem coupons on their website for $5 off $25, $10 off $50 or $15 off $75

Daily: Happy Hour 5-7 p.m., early bird menu 5-6 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Half-price prime rib or select fresh fish

Tuesday: Half-priced lunch menu 11 a.m.-4p.m.

Wednesday: Half-priced wine by the glass or bottle

Friday: Half-priced small plates and appetizers

Daily: 3-6 p.m. $5 Happy Hour specials

Monday: $8 meatloaf and cheesesteaks

Tuesday: $6 tacos or taco salad

Wednesday: Half-priced big salads

Thursday: $10 crabcake sandwich

Monday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. Happy Hour $2.50 domestic drafts, $2.75 domestic bottles and rail drinks

Thursday: Burger and Pint Night, $5 craft beers and $6 burgers

Monday-Friday: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 30% off all entrees from 5-7 p.m., $12.95 and $16.95 specials

Saturday: 20% off all entrees from 5-7 p.m., $16.95 specials

Sunday: Discounted prime rib dinner, Queen Cut $19.95, King Cut $24.95

Monday: Half-priced taco and burger night

Tuesday: $10.95-13.95 fajitas, discounted margaritas

Wednesday: $10.95-12.95 complete homecooked dinners

Thursday: 2 for $22 seafood

Tuesday-Saturday: 2 for $9.95 lunch special

Daily: Happy Hour 5-6 p.m., 2 drinks for the price of 1

Sunday: NFL food and drink specials, free games of pool

Monday: NFL drink specials

Tuesday: $2 tacos, $3 Mexican beers, $4 Jimador shots, $5 Jimador craft margaritas

Wednesday: Half-priced burger night

Thursday: Buy 16″ pizza get $1 domestic pitcher, NFL food and drink specials

Friday: $5 crushes 10 p.m.-close

Saturday: $2 pickle shots, Natural Light and Natty Boh specials

Sunday: Half-priced entrees

Monday: Half-priced tacos, nacho specials, $3 Corona and Corona Lite, $4 house Tres Agaves margaritas

Tuesday: Half-priced burger night (toppings included, no fries)

Wednesday: $10 crabcake sandwich, $14 single crabcake dinner, $20 twin crabcake dinner

Thursday: Half-priced steam pots

Friday: $26 filet and crabcake with mashed potatoes and veggies

Saturday: 2 for 1 desserts

Friday and Saturday: Happy Hour specials, drink specials all day

Thursday: Half-priced bottles of wine

Thursday-Sunday: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., drink specials, Raw Bar Happy Hour Specials $1 oysters and $20 lobster,