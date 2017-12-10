143 Shares Share Share +1

I didn’t know what to expect pulling into the Grand Hotel on Saturday morning for Ocean City’s first Comic Con. I had a vague idea of what would be happening throughout the day, thanks to an earlier talk I had with the convention’s organizer James Dufendach, but nothing could have prepared me for all the people, costumes and general hype-ness that had overtaken the hotel the morning of Dec. 9.

I should preface this by saying that I know very little about comics, anime or Whatever It Is the Kids Are Into These Days (I’m only half-kidding when I say that). I kind of just barged in with my camera and very little knowledge of the things that are considered “nerd culture,” which was pretty intimidating when the hundreds of people who showed up to the convention are very into the culture that Comic Con celebrates. I didn’t want to embarrass myself, so I mostly just kept my mouth shut aside from downing a coffee from the Grand’s Java Beach and asking costumed attendees if I could take their picture. These photos are the result of that.

On Facebook, Ocean City Comic Con reported that their projected attendance was doubled at the actual event. That’s probably why it was a little difficult at times to peruse the vendors while pushing through the crowds, but everyone looked to be having a good time regardless.

By the way, if I got anything wrong in the captions, please let me know. I won’t be offended by being corrected, although I’m fairly sure I can identify a Stormtrooper from a Studio Ghibli character. Send me your own photos and I’ll add them to this blog for all the world to see! These 10 photos above and below are by me and BL Strang-Moya.

Overall, although I don’t usually make a habit of going to these kinds of events, I’m really glad I did. Everyone I encountered was so happy and excited to be there, and the $7 ticket price–or $5 or $6 for those who showed up in costume and/or with a can of food for Diakonia–went a long way considering all the vendors, screenings and panels available. More than that, though, there was a real sense of community among the attendees and volunteers, and I’m sure many new friends were made on Saturday. All of Ocean City’s incredibly creative and talented cosplayers seemed to come out of hiding at our town’s first Comic Con, and for that reason alone I hope the convention comes back for another year.