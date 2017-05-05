Cinco de Mayo in OC

11 Shares Share Share +1

Hola amigos! It’s Cinco de Mayo in Ocean City! Our town is filled with places to drink a cerveza, enjoy a margarita, eat an enchilada, and celebrate the 5th of May with a fiesta. Check out these restaurants and activities if you’d like to participate in today’s Mexican holiday.

Bikes to the Beach Spring Rally with Hooper’s as a central gathering place. With this many bikers in town, how could you not find a place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Ocean City! Bikes to the Beach rally at Hooper’s – Margaritas at Sneaky Pete’s

Looking to cross the border? Head towards Sunset Grille in West Ocean City.

Three Courses for $15.99

$4 Corona, Corona Light, or Modelo Especial

$5 Tres Agaves Margarita

$6 Patron Mango Margarita

Next, Stop at the Ocean City Center for the Arts for their First Friday opening celebration, the Divine Feminine.

Don’t let the tr icky “Sorry, We’re Open” sign scare you away from Mother’s Cantina in the 28th Street Plaza on Coastal Highway. Mother’s Cantina is known for their amazing happy hour drink specials. From 4 to 7 p.m. turn to Mother’s for the best food and drinks in OC. $1.50 domestic drafts, $3.50 margaritas and $1.75 tacos. The 3-Pepper Queso Dip is so good you will want to lick your bowl clean! Try a multitude of any entrée on the menu. The Chimichanga Combo is delicious and includes a Chorizo sausage chimichanga, one taco, one enchilada, refried or black beans, and Mexican rice. You’ll find tattoo-clad bartenders quickly whipping up drinks behind the bar. Mother’s also has several Mexican dessert options like Fried Ice Cream, Fried Cheesecake, and Chocolate Chipotle Lava Cake to quench your need for sweets!

Are you a tequila lover? Tequila Mockingbird offers 100 different tequilas to choose from! The bar at Tequila Mockingbird is known to have the largest selection of tequila in Maryland. Sample the wide selection of Mexican import drinks and domestic beers: Corona, Dos Quis, Negra, Modelo, Tecate, and more. Some knock-out items on the menu are the homemade Guacamole dip with chips and the Quesadillas Slimini Chimi. Try the Slimini Chimi if you’re conscious about the upcoming bikini season! Slimini Chimi’s are healthy vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla and baked in a large oven. Tequila Mockingbird’s on 130th Street in the Montego Bay Shopping Center has Cinco de Mayo specials going on…

Drink Specials: $5.00 House Margarita, 1/2 Price Carafes of Red and White Sangria, $2.50 Jose Cuervo Gold/Silver Shots, $3.00 Corona/Corona Light/Tecate

Food Specials: Southwestern Egg Rolls (2) $5.25, Pork Belly Relleno $12.00, Crispy pork belly and cheese stuffed poblano pepper. Flashed fried, then baked off in a mild ranchero sauce. Topped with melted cheese.; 3 little Amigos Quesadilla $12.00 – Chopped Pork, Ham, bacon toasted in the tortilla with American cheese.

Cuban Burrito $14.00 – Chopped pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese and dill pickles, rolled in a tortilla and baked. Topped with mustard sauce and lettuce. Served rice and slaw.

White Chicken Chili $9.50 – Chunks of chicken breast, collard greens, jalapeno, onions and tomatoes, simmered in a zesty broth and topped with avocado, cilantro, cheese and tortillas.

No matter where you decide to go tonight, kick back, relax, and celebrate your Mexican heritage and pride (even if you aren’t Mexican)! Head to one of these five restaurants to settle your fajita fix! Happy Cinco De Mayo!