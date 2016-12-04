-
Book Your Winterfest Packages Now and Save Big this Holiday Season
Come celebrate Ocean City, Maryland’s nationally recognized holiday celebration known as Winterfest of Lights. Don’t get left in the dark, or out in the cold, this holiday season. Book your accommodations for your winter beach trip now. Want to save big? Check out these featured hotels offering special Winterfest pricing on room rates:
Clarion-Resort-Fontainebleau-Hotel
Deluxe oceanview accommodations. A $50 meal credit per room valid at any of our food and beverage outlets, and 2 tickets to the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park. Standard stay is 1 night. If you wish to extend your stay past the package dates, we will be more than happy to offer you our Best Available Rate.
Ocean City Vacation Packages | Grand Hotel and Spa | Maryland
Two night accommodations. Two tickets for admission into Winterfest of Lights. Weekdays Starting at $95 .Weekends Starting at $135, taxes are not included.
Deals/Packages | Ocean City MD Boardwalk Hotels | BHG
November 17th – December 29th – $199
Package includes: 2 night stay at Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza, $40 in meal vouchers 4 tickets to Winterfest of Lights Valid weekday or weekend. Additional nights can be reserved at our regular rate. Not available on November 24, 25 and 26.
2 Comments on this Post
J Morgan
Hello, are these the only 3 hotels participating in the packages this year for winterfest?
Tony Russo
Possibly. We honestly don’t know. We put out a call for hotels to let us know and these are the ones who have responded so far. We may have more packages listed as the event approaches. I certainly hope we will.