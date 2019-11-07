Christmas Wish List: Is a Summer Vaca in OC On It?

Heat Up Your Holiday Gift Giving with Ocean City

True, the temperature is dropping, even here in Ocean City, Maryland, but like each night brings a new day, the summer will come soon enough. Who out there is already “Ocean City Dreaming” of laying on the beach by day and taking in all the boardwalk festivities by night? Before you know it, you will be inside of the best merry-go-round built for kids and adults alike. Lights will swirl around you, and smells of french fries, popcorn, pizza and salt air will bring back every last bit of nostalgia. Waterparks will open, the rollercoasters will be humming with lines of excited faces prepped to be scared, exhilarated, or maybe even a little queasy – in a good way! Nightlife will have the new tunes of the summer and thirst quenching drinks.

Book Your Memories NOW

No need to wait until spring to make those plans! No need to hope you will make it back next year! Give a gift of memories to someone that already knows how magical Ocean City, Maryland can be or start a tradition with friends and family now so next Christmas you can sit around the fire and reminisce about your Ocean City summer vacation. Buy a Christmas card now, and write a sweet note about how you want your time together to always echo with smiles, hugs, and laughter, and include your reservation dates for Ocean City – the best way to gift them this holiday season!

Which Hotel Will Be Under The Tree

To help you get started with this great gift we have compiled a list of hotels in Ocean City that let you book early: (If waiting until Christmas is too hard to keep a secret, or if waiting until November is too long to wait to book for next year, pay attention to how soon you can book again. For you super organizers, or those with no patience or just serious lovers of OC you are in luck, some places let you book a year out. It almost seems like Christmas already came!)

Commander – Bookings are 52 weeks out from the current date.

Days Inn Oceanfront– Takes reservations during the summer for following summer, but calls the guest in the Fall to give them the rates and secure deposit.

Dunes Manor – Bookings can usually be 360 days out from current date. Grand Hotel & Spa – Booking for the upcoming summer starts between September and October. Hyatt Place – Bookings are 13 months out from the current date.

Home2 Suites – Bookings are 1 year out from the current date

Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza – Takes reservations during the summer for following summer, but calls the guest in the Fall to give them the rates and secure deposit.

Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn – Takes reservations during the summer for following summer, but calls the guest in the Fall to give them the rates and secure deposit.

Park Place – Takes reservations on November 1, at 9am.