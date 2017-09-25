5 great ways to celebrate OCtoberfest in Ocean City

559 Shares Share Share +1

It breaks our heart to say it, but we’ve probably seen the last of 90 degree temperatures for 2016. That said, it still will get warm and there still are a ton of things to do at the beach. Why not give Autumn a proper welcome and give the Indian summer a thankful sendoff by spending the waning days of October at the beach? There’s nothing like Halloween in Ocean City, the bars are all hopping with costume parties and there are so many events for kids and adults alike that it’s worth one final trip. If you’ve got a condo, maybe plan to do your fall cleaning. If you don’t, take advantage of that rare time of the year when hotel rooms are inexpensive, parking is easy to get and the weather is still glorious. We put together a couple of suggestions for ways you can spend the last weekend of early Autumn, before the cold sets in.

Pay tribute to the King

Elvis Festival This year, we welcome you to a Fabulous 50's Weekend! The only invitational preliminary for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest will return with twenty of the world's top ETAs competing for prize money and the chance to represent Ocean City in the 2018 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Contest.



For the last few years, the Elvis Convention at the Clarion has been growing in popularity. The event is quirky by its nature but it is the fun kind of quirky that makes people want to participate.

In addition to seeing plenty of Elvis impersonators, Elvis themed things to do throughout the weekend. Visit the festival site for more information or, if you don’t need more information, book a one or two night package at the Clarion now.

Take a run on Boardwalk, pass Go, collect lots of cool memories

The Seaside 10 Miler



The Seaside 10 Miler and 5K Halloween bash has become something of a tradition among local runners and running enthusiasts from around the region alike. It’s not just because the weather still is fair in October in Ocean City, but also because the event is build on a culture of fun. Running is only the half of it. Many people use it as an excuse to get one more day at the ocean in before the November chill and the holidays are upon them.

Take a beer tour of the area (all in one place)

OCtoberfest Sunset Park overlooking Assawoman Bay will once again be the setting for a fabulous Shore Craft Beer celebration of the local breweries who are producing world class beer.



The annual OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest takes place 12:30-4:30 p.m. the last Saturday in October as a way of closing out OCtoberfest in Ocean City. Last year’s event set a new standard for what we have come to expect of both festivals and beers on the shore. In addition to having more breweries, the breweries themselves have taken things up a notch and will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss their beers. Kids and pets are welcome.

See how much OCtoberfest you can get your hands on

Fall Events in Ocean City, Maryland

Wander the beach with your kids



The beach Maze is just one of the dozens of attractions along the beach to celebrate Halloween and the ensuing depth of autumn. The maze is free as are many of the other beachside attractions. There may not be many more sand in your toes weekends after this so it is critical to get all you can out of this last opportunity. Other family-friendly events include The Great Pumpkin Race on the Boardwalk at North Division Street. Registration starts at noon, Races start at 1 p.m. and later that evening, OC Fright Lights laser show on the Beach at North Division Street. That starts at 6:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for Fireworks as well on Saturday evening.