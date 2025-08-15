THIS PAST WEEK IN PICS OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 33 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 9 and August 8th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty third week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Overall, a very nice week to be at the beach. Sunrises prove it.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Walking and biking the boards!

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Ocean City Bayside

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Downtown buildings

The Grand Hotel looking grand with the rising sun. On the Boardwalk between 21st and 22nd Streets.

Eden Roc Motel, built in 1958 and a part of the historic Motel Row in Ocean City. Located on Baltimore Avenue and 20th Street.

Riptides Bar and its live music is always a popular boardwalk spot. Located at the Flagship Hotel on the boardwalk at 26th Street.

The newly constructed Ocean Bowl office facilities was dedicated this week at St. Louise Avenue and 3rd Street. Ocean Bowl is the countries oldest skate park! And the full park and skate park is now fully renovated, too.

A cool sighting

A modified jet boat with the body of a car spotted this week on the bayside.

Have a great weekend.