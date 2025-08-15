What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICS OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 33 of 2025

Cool sunrise
Cool sunrise

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 9 and August 8th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty third week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Overall, a very nice week to be at the beach.  Sunrises prove it.

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 2
sunrise on beach
sunrise on beach

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Walking and biking the boards!

Biking on the boardwalk
Biking on the boardwalk
Boardwalk stroll
Boardwalk stroll

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Ocean City Bayside

bayside north of Route 50 Bridge
bayside north of Route 50 Bridge

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

Downtown buildings

The Grand Hotel looking grand with the rising sun.  On the Boardwalk between 21st and 22nd Streets.

Grand Hotel in morning sunrise
Grand Hotel in morning sunrise

 

Eden Roc Motel, built in 1958 and a part of the historic Motel Row in Ocean City.  Located on Baltimore Avenue and 20th Street.

Eden Roc motel
Eden Roc motel

 

Riptides Bar and its live music is always a popular boardwalk spot.  Located at the Flagship Hotel on the boardwalk at 26th Street.

Riptide Bar and Grille
Riptide Bar and Grille

The newly constructed Ocean Bowl office facilities was dedicated this week at St. Louise Avenue and 3rd Street.  Ocean Bowl is the countries oldest skate park!  And the full park and skate park is now fully renovated, too.

New Town headquarters at Ocean Bowl
New Town headquarters at Ocean Bowl

A cool sighting

A modified jet boat with the body of a car spotted this week on the bayside.

Cool car jet boat on bayside
Cool car jet boat on bayside

 

Have a great weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
