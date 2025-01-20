16.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Ring in Prosperity: Blue Fish Celebrates the Lunar New Year with Festive Flavors and Treasured Traditions

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Restaurants
By Anne

Millions around the globe are preparing for the celebration of the Lunar New Year. Marked by festivities, rich cultural traditions, and a jubilant spirit, this occasion signifies the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

At the heart of this celebration is China, where the Lunar New Year is the most significant holiday. However, the occasion extends its reach far beyond borders, with countries like South Korea, Vietnam, and communities with a substantial overseas Chinese presence joining in the jubilation.

In Ocean City, Blue Fish on 94th Street embraces the spirit of the Lunar New Year with a special menu that promises to tantalize taste buds until January 31st. This culinary journey is a feast for the senses, offering a blend of traditional flavors and contemporary flair to mark the advent of the Year of the Snake.

What adds an extra layer of excitement to this festive celebration is Blue Fish’s unique treasure hunt. Children will have the chance to embark on a treasure hunt within the restaurant from January 27 – January 29, with the elusive prizes concealed in the iconic red envelopes, a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

As you savor dishes inspired by the Lunar New Year, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Asian culture. Blue Fish becomes not just a restaurant but a gateway to tradition, a place where culinary excellence meets the jubilation of a new beginning.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of Lunar New Year celebrations or a newcomer eager to partake in the festivities, Best of Ocean City winner Blue Fish beckons you to a unique and joyous experience. Come for the extraordinary cuisine, stay for the cultural immersion, and unlock the treasures hidden within the restaurant’s vibrant ambiance. May the Year of the Snake bring you prosperity, good fortune, and unforgettable moments shared with loved ones at Blue Fish. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Blue Fish Special Menu:

2025 Year of the Snake

Peking Duck

Peking Duck (1/2 duck per order) served with 5 pancakes, julienne spring onions, cucumbers and Hoisin sauce.

Blue Fish lunar new year
Peking Duck

Khao Soi

Chicken Thigh served with bone in, purple onions in creamy coconut-based soup, topped with cilantro and deep fried crispy egg noodles.

Blue Fish lunar new year
Khao-Soi

Mentaiko Japanese Pasta

Tossed fresh garlic with butter, cream, milk, Italian Parmesan cheese, Mentaiko (Pollock or Cod roe), plus a spoonful of The secret Matsumara Magic Sauce. Lastly topped with shredded Nori (seaweed) to enhance the umami flavor, spring scallion’s spiciness brings out the creamy flavor of the dish and sprinkle of orange flying fish roe to make the dish pop.

Blue Fish lunar new year
Mentaiko pasta

Gyu-Ramen

Served with thinly sliced short-plate (belly side of the beef), wakame (seaweed), fish cakes and onsen egg (semi-raw), spring onions, kikurage (wood ear), bamboo shoots.

Blue Fish lunar new year
Gyu-Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Served with Chashu (sliced pork belly, wakame (seaweed), spring scallions, kiku- rage (wood ear), bamboo shoots, fish cakes and onsen egg (semi-raw), sweet corn kernels.

Blue Fish lunar new year
Tonkotsu Ramen

Redbean Mille Crepe

Layers of French crepe filled with cream and several layers of sweeten Adzuki Red Bean.

Blue Fish lunar new year

Ginger Creme Brulee

The mildly gingery spice blends well with sweet creamy Brulee and topped with torched carnalized Turbinado sugar. Piped fresh vanilla cream and fresh fruits.

Blue Fish lunar new year

 

Full menu for Blue Fish can be found here.

 
 
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Love is in the salty beach air: A guide to Valentine’s Day in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
972SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
972SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND