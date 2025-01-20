Ring in Prosperity: Blue Fish Celebrates the Lunar New Year with Festive Flavors and Treasured Traditions

Millions around the globe are preparing for the celebration of the Lunar New Year. Marked by festivities, rich cultural traditions, and a jubilant spirit, this occasion signifies the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.
At the heart of this celebration is China, where the Lunar New Year is the most significant holiday. However, the occasion extends its reach far beyond borders, with countries like South Korea, Vietnam, and communities with a substantial overseas Chinese presence joining in the jubilation.
In Ocean City, Blue Fish on 94th Street embraces the spirit of the Lunar New Year with a special menu that promises to tantalize taste buds until January 31st. This culinary journey is a feast for the senses, offering a blend of traditional flavors and contemporary flair to mark the advent of the Year of the Snake.
What adds an extra layer of excitement to this festive celebration is Blue Fish’s unique treasure hunt. Children will have the chance to embark on a treasure hunt within the restaurant from January 27 – January 29, with the elusive prizes concealed in the iconic red envelopes, a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
As you savor dishes inspired by the Lunar New Year, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Asian culture. Blue Fish becomes not just a restaurant but a gateway to tradition, a place where culinary excellence meets the jubilation of a new beginning.
Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of Lunar New Year celebrations or a newcomer eager to partake in the festivities, Best of Ocean City winner Blue Fish beckons you to a unique and joyous experience. Come for the extraordinary cuisine, stay for the cultural immersion, and unlock the treasures hidden within the restaurant’s vibrant ambiance. May the Year of the Snake bring you prosperity, good fortune, and unforgettable moments shared with loved ones at Blue Fish. Gong Xi Fa Cai!
Blue Fish Special Menu:
2025 Year of the Snake
Peking Duck
Peking Duck (1/2 duck per order) served with 5 pancakes, julienne spring onions, cucumbers and Hoisin sauce.
Khao Soi
Chicken Thigh served with bone in, purple onions in creamy coconut-based soup, topped with cilantro and deep fried crispy egg noodles.
Mentaiko Japanese Pasta
Tossed fresh garlic with butter, cream, milk, Italian Parmesan cheese, Mentaiko (Pollock or Cod roe), plus a spoonful of The secret Matsumara Magic Sauce. Lastly topped with shredded Nori (seaweed) to enhance the umami flavor, spring scallion’s spiciness brings out the creamy flavor of the dish and sprinkle of orange flying fish roe to make the dish pop.
Gyu-Ramen
Served with thinly sliced short-plate (belly side of the beef), wakame (seaweed), fish cakes and onsen egg (semi-raw), spring onions, kikurage (wood ear), bamboo shoots.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Served with Chashu (sliced pork belly, wakame (seaweed), spring scallions, kiku- rage (wood ear), bamboo shoots, fish cakes and onsen egg (semi-raw), sweet corn kernels.
Redbean Mille Crepe
Layers of French crepe filled with cream and several layers of sweeten Adzuki Red Bean.
Ginger Creme Brulee
The mildly gingery spice blends well with sweet creamy Brulee and topped with torched carnalized Turbinado sugar. Piped fresh vanilla cream and fresh fruits.
Full menu for Blue Fish can be found here.