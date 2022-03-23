52.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
News

WATCH: This Week in Ocean City March 2022

WATCH: Check out the March edition of “This Week in Ocean City” for the latest local hot topics and news you need to know about the resort. Thank you for watching our all-local newscast. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: This Week in Ocean City March Edition

Stories

  • Cover Story: Summer 2022 Preview with Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association Executive Director Susan Jones – 0:45
  • Inside the Seacrets Distillery – 4:33
  • Ocean City Shows Support for Ukraine – 8:15
  • Brad Paisley Concert Canceled – 9:22
  • Oceans Calling Music Festival – 9:46
  • Boardwalk Talk: Gun Show at Ocean City Adventure Fest – 10:38
  • Springfest – 13:00
  • Jellyfish Festival – 13:27
  • St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled – 14:32
  • Senior Week “Play It Safe” Program Ending – 15:08
  • Workforce Housing Added Downtown – 15:56
  • Mione’s Pizza Changing Hands – 16:34
  • Shark on the Harbor Sold – 17:07
  • Pier 23 Opening Soon – 18:05
  • Composting Program Expanding – 18:37
  • Hatland Out of Business – 19:27
  • Trimper’s Opening for the Season – 19:48
  • Bike Path & Pickle Ball Expansion – 20:15
  • Art League of Ocean City: Film Festival & March Exhibits – 21:06
  • OC History: Ash Wednesday Storm and Ocean Beach – 22:33
  • The Snow is Gone! – 23:56

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleCommunity Comes Together to Support Ukraine

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,805FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,805FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND