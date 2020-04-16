Day Trips from Ocean City (when the time is right)

The ten mile stretch of exceptionally clean, fine grained, white sandy beach and the sparkling blue, salty, breathtaking ocean are our most valuable assets, the primary reason people travel for hours to visit Ocean City Maryland each year. However, if you ever need a break from the beach, or the weather is not ideal for the beach, or you just want to explore more of the local area, there are plenty of places to visit just a short drive from Ocean City. Small historic towns such as Berlin, America’s Coolest Small Town in 2014, Snow Hill or Pocomoke in Maryland will take you back in time. Wander along the charming streets and visit the museums, unique stores and restaurants these towns have to offer. If you want to get away from the crowds and traffic, spend the day on Assateague Island, Md with the wild ponies and deer, salt marshes, maritime forests, coastal bays and the long stretch of dramatic, mostly deserted beach. Head north into Delaware and explore some of their beach towns including Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach, or historic Lewes, the first town in the first state. Staying in Ocean City, you are close enough to visit Chincoteague Island or Wallops Island for the day, and maybe you will be lucky enough to be there when a launch is scheduled. Take advantage of all this unique and unrivaled area has to offer next time you are able to visit our resort, call in to some of the surrounding towns and destinations, and you might just discover something extraordinary. Until then, enjoy Ocean City and its surrounding small towns from your lap top or phone, until it is safe enough to actually be here in person. Keep Ocean City Dreaming.