Like its next-door neighbor the Lighthouse Club, The Edge is a designer hotel and part of the sweeping bayside resort known as Fager’s Island. Unlike the Lighthouse Club, however, or any other hotel in Ocean City, each of the 12 suites in The Edge is decorated according to a different theme. The Left Bank, Riviera, Bliss, Safari, Contemporary, Monkey Island, Michelle, Bali, No. 9, Orient Express, South Beach Penthouse and Hang Five Penthouse each come with their own distinct personality and flavor — not to mention bay-facing Jacuzzi tubs, luxurious marble bathrooms and unique furniture and decor from around the world.

It’s all in the details at the Lighthouse Club on Fager’s Island Ocean Cityâ€™s bayside has steadily become a more popular hub for vacationers over the decades; not only to the boaters, who already know from experience all the delights of the Assawoman and Isle of Wight bays, but now for the families, couples and friends who have discovered that nothing beats a sunset over the peninsula, too.



Built in 2005, The Edge is accessible on its north side from a bridge that connects the hotel with Fager’s Island restaurant, and on its south side from a bridge that connects the hotel with Fager’s Lighthouse Club (this one can be driven over, and is accessible from Coastal Highway). It’s intimate, peaceful, and a little quieter than what you’d find at most Ocean City hotels — or, really, anywhere else in Ocean City at all.

Fager’s provides what’s probably the most ‘resort’ experience in town. Hotel guests can easily walk to the restaurant for a drink or an entire meal, and guests at the Lighthouse Club can take a dip in the pool at The Edge while guests at The Edge can socialize and enjoy fresh-baked cookies provided every evening at the Lighthouse Club.

Take a peek at some of the suites in The Edge and decide for yourself which one would lend itself to your perfect couples’ getaway — or just roll the dice and pick any suite at random, because they’re all comfortable, beautiful and equipped with gorgeous views of the Isle of Wight Bay. It’s hard to go wrong.

But if you particularly love monkeys, you should probably stay a night in Monkey Island.