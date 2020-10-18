Trimper’s Hosts Nightmare on Freak St for Halloween

Trimper’s Halloween is a Real Treat as the Thrills-N-Chills Continue…

Trimper’s Halloween is doling out all treats, no tricks at it’s upcoming Nightmare of Freak Street event. To compliment all the OC toberfest happenings, Trimper’s created even more events to delight visitors.

From October 23rd to the 25th, Trimper’s is hosting a variety of spooktacular activities including a scary Monster Maze and wicked performances by Nate and Jim and Lauren Glick and DJ Spin. Guests can enjoy a myriad of Fall festivities: pumpkin decorating, pumpkin ring toss, and scarecrow stuffing!

Warm the chill in the air from all of the Halloween spirits with a glass of hot apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts covered in cinnamon sugar.

Trimper’s hopes to see you there…if you dare!

Guests have been entertained all month long with special events like a Halloween Dance performance from Salisbury’s Feet of Fire Dance Troupe. Trimper’s encourages costumes to mesmerize and enchant!

Trimper’s Thrills and Chills is Fridays starting at 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. Admission is $20. The community event is supported by Bank of Ocean City, Kevin Decker and Joe Wilson, The Coast Dispatch, Radio 94.9 KHI, East View Farms, Nana’s Hot Chicken and Marty’s Playland.

Coming UP!….

October 30th and 31st Trimper’s will host Zombie Dance Party! Come let the monster inside you dance the night and day away with teen and family costume dance parties. Check website for more details!