OCMD Outdoor Summer Movie Schedule

Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? Or maybe you’re a kid at heart that just loves a good wholesome movie. Ocean City Rec and Parks will be hosting Movies on the Beach from June 7th through August 16th. Large inflatable movie screens will be set up for families to bring their blankets, chairs, and snacks beginning around approximately 8:30pm. There are two locations- The Carousel Hotel (118th street) and 27th street. All movies are weather permitting and tiles may be subject to change. Fore more information, contact Ocean City Recreation and Parks at 410-250-0125 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov.

W- June 7th, Jungle Cruise- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

W- June 14th, Strange World- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- June 19th, Lightyear- 27th Street

W- June 21st, Space Jam: New Legacy, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- June 26th, Luca- 27th Street

W- June 28th, Frozen, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 3rd, Minions: The Rise of Gru, 27th Street

W- July 5th, DC League of Superpets, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 10th, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania- 27th Street

W- July 12th, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 17th, Encanto, 27th Street

W- July 19th, Lightyear, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 24th, Vivo- 27th Street

W- July 26th, Turning Red, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 31st, Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat, 27th Street

W- August 2nd, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- August 7th, Strange World- 27th Street

W- August 9th, Minions: The Rise of Gru- Carousel Hotel 118th StreetW- August 16th, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carousel Hotel 118th Street