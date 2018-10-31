-
Top 10 Ocean City Happy Hour Specials – Oct. 31, 2018
It takes a special kind of bar to claim the title of best Happy Hour in all of Ocean City, but Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill has done just that for three of the five years that The Best of Ocean City® contest has been around. As one might have predicted, Coconuts is currently in the lead for Best Happy Hour of 2019, though a wildcard — Bad Monkey, not even in the top three last year! — is running a close second.
Voting for the Best of 2019 ends on May 27, which means there’s plenty of time for any of these options, or even a write-in, to come out on top. All you have to do is vote. Last year’s polls saw nearly 60,000 votes cast, and this year is expected to yield an even bigger turnout. Here is a small way you can honor the Happy Hour you love the most, in the most important nonpartisan election of the year.
Vote here for The Best of Ocean City® 2019!
Current Tenth Place
The Crab Bag
Current Ninth Place
Coins Pub & Restaurant
Current Eighth Place
Longboard Cafe
Located in the Town Center at 67th Street, Longboard Cafe is a surf-themed bistro featuring high quality food in a casual atmosphere. From gourmet burgers, innovative tacos, salads and sandwiches to full dinner entrees featuring fresh local fish prepared in a variety of styles, beef, shellfish & pasta, their menu Read more […]
Current Seventh Place
The Globe
The Globe restaurant in historic downtown Berlin, MD, is located just 5 miles from Ocean City, MD and offers fantastic food & drink in the dining room and at the Coppertop Bar, live music, local art and a wide array of special events! The Globe is a great place for Read more […]
Current Sixth Place
Original Greene Turtle
Equal parts sports bar and casual restaurant, The Greene Turtle combines the best of both into a different kind of neighborhood gathering place, where friends and family can gather to grab a bite, watch the game, or just enjoy a beer together in a lively atmosphere. It’s a sports fan’s Read more […]
Current Fifth Place
Crabcake Factory USA
The Crabcake Factory is known for its World Famous Crabcakes, its Over the Top Breakfast and its Outrageous Bloody Marys. There are two locations, on 120th street in Ocean City, and on Rt 54 in Fenwick Island. Both are open year round, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, with Happy Hour Read more […]
Current Fourth Place
M.R. Ducks
Current Third Place
Mother's Cantina
Current Second Place
Bad Monkey
Breakfast, lunch or dinner – it’s all good at Bad Monkey. Start your day with Nutella french toast or a stack of Big Bad Monkey pancakes, or end the day with a burger, some greens or a big bad sub (and bring your lil’ monkeys, because there are options for Read more […]
Current First Place
Coconuts Beach Bar and Grill