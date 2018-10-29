This Week in OC: Happy Halloween!

60 Shares +1 Share Email

This week, we’re recovering from a long weekend of Halloween parties, beer drinking in Sunset Park at Shore Craft Beer Fest: OCtoberfest and Artrageous. There was a lot going on, and we’re lucky that the dismal Saturday forecast didn’t totally pan out as predicted; it was cold, but at least it was dry!

If you weren’t able to partake in any holiday shenanigans over the weekend, there are still a few upcoming things to do. Big Oyster brewery in Lewes, DE is celebrating the season on Tuesday with a Halloween “Mischief Night.” The Globe in Berlin will host a special costume contest trivia night on Halloween. And the Town of Berlin will be the place to be on Halloween night, as always, with Main Street closed to traffic for trick-or-treating downtown.

Last Week’s News

Goodbye, Planet Maze — many of the mini golf/laser tag entertainment business’s regulars have expressed their disappointment that Planet Maze has closed its doors for good. Oct. 27 – 28 was their last weekend of operation, and a Hilton Tru hotel is slated to take its place.

What’s still open in OC? It’s the question we get asked most frequently this time of year, so we just updated our list of businesses (mostly restaurants) that remain open all year long.

Finally, for Ocean City residents who are voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 6, the town will be offering a free bus service for those who need transportation to the polls.

#ThisWeekinOC

Local’s Appreciation Week at the Life-Saving Station Museum (til Oct. 31): This is the 9th Annual Local’s Appreciation Week, and from October 25-31st, the Ocean City Museum Society is offering free admission to locals, and all who consider themselves local when they are here visiting, to the Life-Saving Station Museum. Also 10% off gift shop purchases!

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Big Surprise! (Nov. 1): Surprise! Peppa Pig is hitting the road for her all new theatrical tour,“Peppa Pig’s Surprise!” and the show starts right here in Ocean City at the Performing Arts Center. The brand new production features Peppa, George, and all their friends in an all-singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises!

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League (Nov. 2): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Maryland National Guard Training in Ocean City (Nov. 3): If you are in town November 3rd, you might be surprised to see what’s going on, but rest assured its just a massive training exercise coordinated by the Maryland National Guard and mandated by Gov. Larry Hogan. There will be helicopters in the sky, Navy vessels offshore and hundreds of first-responders from many different agencies in the downtown area testing local, state and federal agencies’ ability to coordinate a measured response to an emergency situation.