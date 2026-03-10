From Carved Meats to Sweet Treats: Easter in Ocean City Md

Thinking about celebrating Easter in Ocean City this year? Whether you’re here for spring break with young kids or you’re a local hoping to skip the cooking, several Ocean City restaurants are hosting delicious Easter buffets the whole family will enjoy. From fresh seafood and carved meats to plenty of sweet desserts, there’s something on the table for everyone. There’s also plenty of opportunities throughout the town to meet the Easter Bunny, and take part in Easter egg hunts too!

Four of our favorite Ocean City restaurants will be offering Easter buffets on April 5, all with the same pricing: $55 for adults, $20 for kids ages 6–12, and free for children 5 and under. Be sure to make your reservations early—Easter tends to fill up fast!

If you’re looking for classic Ocean City views paired with an expansive buffet, Harrison’s Harbor Watch is a top pick. Overlooking the inlet, this longtime favorite combines stunning waterfront scenery with an abundant Easter spread. It’s an ideal choice for seafood lovers who want a little bit of everything while enjoying one of the best views in town. Call 410-289-5121 today to make your reservation.

🐣🌸

For a more traditional Easter feast with an upscale touch, Captain’s Table delivers. Known for its refined dining experience, their Easter buffet blends coastal favorites with holiday classics. It’s a great option for families who enjoy traditional Easter flavors with a coastal twist. Make your reservation through OpenTable or call 410-289-7192.

🐣🌸

Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, Marlin Moon is known for its creative cuisine and welcoming hospitality. Their Easter buffet features a mix of elevated comfort food and coastal favorites. It’s a perfect choice for groups looking for variety, from hearty carving station selections to fresh seafood offerings. Call 410-289-1201 to reserve your table or book online.

🐣🌸

Situated inside the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, 32 Palm offers a bright, modern setting for Easter brunch. Now under the leadership of Chef Craig O’Neill, the kitchen is bringing fresh creativity and elevated flavors to every dish. The buffet focuses on both beautiful presentation and exceptional taste, making it a great choice for a relaxed yet polished Easter meal near the ocean. Make your reservation by calling 410-289-2525 or booking online.

🐣🌸

Located on 17th Street inside the Holiday Inn & Suites, Coral Reef has become a popular Easter destination for families. Their buffet features classic holiday favorites along with new dishes to try. Reserve your table online today.

🐣🌸

Things to do at Easter in Ocean City

Get ready for a fun-filled day with activities, games, contests, and plenty of entertainment at the Ocean City Convention Center April 3rd and 4th! Kids can meet Beanny the Easter Bunny and Bluey, join in exciting Easter egg hunts, enjoy juggling shows, guess the number of jelly beans, and get creative at coloring tables. Face painting and other surprises will be happening throughout the day too!

Head over to Northside Park for an Easter egg hunt, designed for kids, ages 2 – 10 and their families onApril 4th at 11am.

Located in at West Ocean City Outlets, this indoor playground will host lots of Easter fun, including face painting, crafts and the Easter Bunny, rain or shine! No reservations needed.

Or, paint your own ceramic bunny and meet the Easter Bunny onApril 6th from 3-5pm for ages 6+. Reserve your spot here.

Visit Berlin on April 4th for a fun-filled Spring Celebration with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt at The Taylor House Museum at 11 am, a colorful Easter Bonnet Parade at 10 am, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny to start the parade!