This Week in OC: A Christmas Parade, A Jingle Bell 5k and More

Hopefully by now you’ve recovered from a fantastic and fruitful Thanksgiving and are in preparation for the next round of holiday shopping, get-togethers and general festiveness! It’s certainly the most wonderful time of the year here in Ocean City, and we couldn’t be more excited for everything that’s going on this season.

Winterfest of Lights is in full swing and continues until Dec. 31, and this week will also see the annual Ocean City Christmas Parade down Coastal Highway, Christmas carriage rides in Berlin, a Jingle Bell 5k, a Holiday Open House at the Life-Saving Station Museum and even a Frank Sinatra tribute at the Performing Arts Center. See below for all the details.

If you can't be in Ocean City for the holiday season, now's a good time to start thinking about your summer vacation to get you through these cold wintry months.

Last Week’s News

Crime update: Two men were arrested last week for burglarizing hotels that were closed for the season, stealing several TVs. In other news, the OCPD is attempting to identify this woman in regards to a theft investigation; Contact the OCPD if you have any information.

Boardwalk barrier project moves forward: A more permanent boardwalk access barrier will be coming soon, as the Town signed a $1.9 million contract with Hercules Fence that includes implementing gated access points, concrete planters and bollards along the boardwalk for increased security.

More cigarette butt receptacles to be installed: The Worcester County Health Department awarded Ocean City a $2,000 grant to install additional cigarette butt receptacles at boardwalk ramps.

#ThisWeekinOC

Winterfest of Lights (Now til Dec. 31): More than one million twinkling lights illuminate the winter sky during Winterfest of Lights. Ride a tram through a winter wonderland while Christmas carols play, then enjoy a hot chocolate or get a picture taken with Santa in the heated Winterfest Village Pavilion. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 11 and under get in for free. Sunday to Thursday: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Ocean City Christmas Parade (Dec. 1): The Ocean City Christmas Parade continues the 35-year tradition started by Gold Coast Mall. Mark your calendars for December 1st, bring your chairs, blankets and plan for a day in Ocean City! Arrive early to park and get your viewing spot. The parade will feature more than 50 units, including high school bands, antique cars, colorful holiday floats, horses and more. The southbound lanes of Coastal highway are closed for the parade in that general area allowing spectators to gather curbside. Pedestrians will not be allowed to watch the parade from the median on Coastal Highway.

Free Christmas Carriage Rides in Berlin (Dec. 1, 2, 15, 16, 22, 23): Get into the holiday spirit with a free carriage ride through the Town of Berlin. Ride through town and check out the decorated homes and storefronts. Rides are from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and are located at the corner of Pitts and Main Street.

It Was a Very Good Year: Frank Sinatra Tribute (Dec. 1): Join Tony Sands and his 6 piece band for a tribute to Frank Sinatra. Tickets: $45 & $35 . This is a must-see for any Frank Sinatra fan. Doors open 7:30 p.m.

Life-Saving Station Museum Holiday Open House (Dec. 2): Holiday Open House – free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the day. Book signings and discounts in the Gift Shop!

Winterfest of Lights Jingle Bell 5k Run/Walk (Dec. 2): Come to Northside Park on Sunday evening and walk or run the 5K through Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights! You will receive a long-sleeve race shirt, hot chocolate, cookies, and a ride through the lights on the Winterfest Express after the race.