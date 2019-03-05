This Month in Ocean City: Events, Things to Do this March

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀

Of course it isn’t the 17th quite yet, but in Ocean City we like to celebrate the holiday all month long. If you’re coming to town for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you’re in luck: As always, restaurants (Irish pubs and otherwise) all over town are having specials and celebrating with traditional Irish entrees like corned beef and cabbage and iconic Irish drinks like black and tans and Irish mules.

Check out the specials below, before or after you partake in Ocean City’s staple St. Paddy’s Day festival and parade, and all the other fun events around town from the Boardwalk 5k to the St. Patrick’s Scramble.

St. Patrick’s Day Specials in Ocean City, Maryland St. Patrick’s Day is a big holiday in Ocean City. One might even say it’s the first major celebration of the year, second only to New Year’s, if that. There’s always a slew of local businesses that open their doors for the season on March 16, and those that are open year-round celebrate by breaking out the Guinness and the shamrock decor.

Last month’s big news

Starting in late April, the landscape of Ocean City’s downtown will be just a little different, particularly on 3rd Street where the “Woodward WreckTangle” obstacle course is to be installed. The course will consist of 10 ninja obstacle challenges for kids and adults, and will be available for use from April to October.

Woodward WreckTangle Obstacle Course Coming to Ocean City this April Ocean City, Maryland, (February 26, 2019) – The Town of Ocean City announced today a new partnership with POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. and Woodward, a playground for progressive athletic experiences. Beginning in late April and continuing through October, the Woodward WreckTangle – a proprietary ninja obstacle challenge course for kids and adults, named for its rectangular …

This Month in Ocean City

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League of Ocean City (March 1): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

The Chieftains at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center (March 5): Six-time Grammy Award winners, The Chieftains are highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and International scale. The Chieftains have the ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music that has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day.

Ocean City Film Festival (March 8 – 10): OCFF’s second year will feature over 100 films from a variety of filmmakers whether they are locals or from the other side of the planet. (And if any extra-terrestrials care to submit, those are allowed too.) From March 8th-10th an attendee can expect a unique and diverse cinematic experience only to be found at the annual Ocean City Film Festival.

Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo (March 8 – 10): This is a unique shopping experience with custom finished products and the materials available to create the same product. All vendors have products that are “fiber” related-wool (sheep, alpaca, angora, etc.), needles, carders, and all sorts of finished products. Please join us for the most unusual shopping experience of the season.

Home, Condo and Outdoor Show (March 8 – 10): Visit Delmarva’s largest Home Show, where there will be an array of new products and services as well as the basic necessities for the home or condo. Exhibitors will showcase ideas on decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, renovating, all under one roof.

2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin (March 8): Take a stroll through downtown Berlin and check out the town’s featured artists in their local shops and restaurants. Each month is unique, but you’ll always find great art!

OC Festival Handbell Concert (March 16): Come hear over 450 handbell ringers perform en mass under the direction of guest conductor Michael Helman. Registration required to participate in the event. Guest Conductor is Jason Krug and Genesis Guest Conductor is Kyler Brengle.

St. Patrick’s Day Boardwalk 5k (March 16): Sign up to run this 5K along the boardwalk, which starts at 9am, or just show up to show support. then join in the post-race celebration at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub on 4th Street.

St. Patrick’s Scramble (March 16): Teams will play 6 holes from each Gold, White and Blue Tees. Teams choose the holes they play from each of the tees. 30% of the team’s average handicap will be used. Players may find that their ball lands in a clover. If so this player’s team is truly lucky because their ball will be deemed holed! Lunch will be served immediately following play. The menu includes many Irish American favorites. Gross and net prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. The field is limited to the first 30 teams.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival (March 16): The Annual St Patrick’s Day Parade is looked forward to all year! Everyone can wear green at Ocean City’s famous parade. Marching units, floats, and local celebrities. Festivities begin at 11am at the 45th Street Shopping Center with food, drink and merriment. Parade begins at noon and travels Coastal Hwy. from 60th Street to 44th Street, where the fun will continue with food and drink.

Brown Box Theatre Presents “Don’t Feed the Bear” (March 22 – 24): “Don’t Feed the Bear” is a play about one character’s journey to find connection – connection with art, life, and the people that are in front of them.

Reach the Beach Nationals: All-Star College (March 23): This All Star and College national championship is always the most coveted Reach the Beach event of the year, located in the Ocean City Convention Center!

Ocean City Job Fair (March 30): Want to spend the summer living and working in Ocean City? Then this is the event for you. Visit the Annual Ocean City Job Fair at the Convention Center where loads of local business owners can answer all your questions about working in the resort for the summer.