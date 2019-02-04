This Month in Ocean City: Events, Things to Do this February

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for us this year, and even though he’s usually wrong, we’re remaining optimistic that beach weather will be back before we know it. February is typically a very slow month in Ocean City — it’s one of the coldest, the skies are usually very gray, most people aren’t thinking about swimming in the ocean or planning their vacation just yet — but it’s also a time for quiet walks on the beach (the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ocean City) and craft beer. In case you haven’t heard, FeBREWary is Craft Beer Lovers Month in Maryland, and the Love on Tap specials all over the Eastern Shore provide just another excuse to take a weekend trip to Ocean City this month.

Love is in the salty beach air: A guide to Valentine’s Day in Ocean City There’s no place that says ‘romance’ quite like a quiet winter beach. Loving long walks on the beach, and listing off that love on your dating profile, is a total cliche, but vacations are all about embracing the cliches. Who doesn’t love long walks on the beach?

If you do take advantage of any Love on Tap food and drink specials this month, be aware that Shore Craft Beer is giving away a two-night stay at Ocean City’s new Hyatt Place hotel on the Boardwalk. If you check in on the Shore Craft Beer app under the “Love on Tap 2019” beer challenge at any point this month, you’ll be automatically entered into the contest. The winner will be announced on Feb. 23 at Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap at Seacrets, FeBREWary’s cornerstone beer festival that gives you yet another excuse to visit Ocean City (as if you need any more!).

Last month’s news

The Dumser’s saga: It has been a long and winding case between the Town of Ocean City and Nathans Associates, the current owner of the Boardwalk Dumser’s property. In December, the court ruled that the Town had not provided sufficient evidence to prove its ownership of the property, and a motion by the Town asking the court reconsider this decision was recently denied.

Oh, and there was an earthquake: You probably didn’t feel it, but there was a 4.7-magnitude earthquake off the coast on Jan. 15. There was no harm done, and no tsunami succeeding it, either.

This Month in OC

Bury FeBREWary Beer Festival (Feb. 8): Come out on February 8 for Bury Beer Fest, held in the Salisbury University Art Gallery Downtown at 212 W. Main Street in Salisbury. The event will feature unlimited tastings from over a dozen breweries (including an artisanal kombucha brewer), and food by Paul Suplee of Boxcar40, with oysters by Honga Oyster. Food and a tasting glass are included in the price. The event is sponsored by Salisbury University.

2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin (Feb. 8): Take a stroll through downtown Berlin and check out the town’s featured artists in their local shops and restaurants. Each month is unique, but you’ll always find great art! Artists can submit their information for 2nd Friday Art Strolls in Berlin here.

Seaside Boat Show (Feb. 15 – 17): The Seaside Boat Show in Ocean City is the number one indoor boat show on the Eastern Shore, featuring over 350 boats, electronics, dock builders, boat lifts, crafts, canvas, archery display, fishing rods, fishing tackle, paddle boards, artists, and food vendors. All proceeds from this show go to area youth and all Optimists are volunteers. Admission: $10 for Adults; $1 for Children.

Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap (Feb. 23): ShoreCraftBeer.com and Seacrets, Jamaica USA bring you the fourth annual Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Festival in Ocean City, MD, offering ONLY LOCAL CRAFT BEER, live music and lots of LOVE ON TAP. 13 local craft breweries, over 30 beers, spectacular views of the bay, and VIP tickets. VIP ticket holders will get a Seacrets Love on Tap t-shirt included in their ticket purchase price.

Reach the Beach Nationals: Rec and School (Feb. 23 – 24): This Rec and School only national championship is one of the largest Reach the Beach events of the year, located in the Ocean City Convention Center. Dance teams will compete for national championship title. Hosted by American Cheer & Dance Academy – EPIC Brands.