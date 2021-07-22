The Boardwalk’s Best Sit-Down Restaurants in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. Ocean City’s famous boardwalk has sit-down restaurants that are crowded every day due to their delicious food. Boardwalk restaurants are fun and relaxing; watching people roam the boardwalk and swim in the ocean. Also capturing the astonishing view of the ocean and the light breeze that follows it. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes are the best sit-down restaurants on the boardwalk!
Brass Balls Saloon offers breakfast in the morning as you stroll the boardwalk.We have breakfast with bodacious biscuits, lunch, and dinner with options for salads, burgers, steaks, Mexican, crab cakes, tuna, and more! We have a great happy hour and a late-night menu. Their biscuits are light and delicious and omelets are amazing! They also have delicious drinks (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) that the whole family could enjoy. Enjoy your meal at Brass Saloon while in their comfortable umbrella booths overlooking the boardwalk and the breathtaking ocean. Brass Saloon is always jam-packed and the service always tries to accommodate you quickly. You will not be let down if you try Brass Bass Saloon you will leave full and entertained.
Shenanigans is the perfect spot on the Boardwalk to sit and people watch whilst enjoying great food and drinks. Their wide variety menu will please everybody that chooses to eat there. If you choose to eat at Shenanigans make sure you try their Guinness beer.
Perched at the end of the Ocean City Boardwalk, and overlooking the Inlet through its spacious, window-lined interior, the Harbor Watch creates the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience and spectacular views. Harrison’s is the only authentic Raw Bar, their menu is overflowing with the freshest local seafood. The restaurant prides itself on purchasing the highest quality of hand-tonged oysters from the waters surrounding Deal Island, MD, and the Delaware Bay. In season, fish such as Flounder, Mahi Mahi, Swordfish, and Tuna are pulled straight off the boats that dock at the Commercial Harbor in West Ocean City and served fresh the same day. During the summer, weekly trips to the Laurel Produce Market in Laurel, DE are made to hand-select crisp sweet corn, juicy beefsteak tomatoes, and some of the Eastern Shore’s sweetest watermelons. It is these delicacies that go straight into Harbor Watch’s locally famous Oyster Stew. Clams are sustainably harvested from Virginia waters and the Maryland side of the Assateague Channel.
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
Coastal Salt
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely visit Coastal Salt if you would like to try their delicious crab cakes and their herb-roasted chicken.