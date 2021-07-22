The Boardwalk’s Best Sit-Down Restaurants in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

Perched at the end of the Ocean City Boardwalk, and overlooking the Inlet through its spacious, window-lined interior, the Harbor Watch creates the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience and spectacular views. Harrison’s is the only authentic Raw Bar, their menu is overflowing with the freshest local seafood. The restaurant prides itself on purchasing the highest quality of hand-tonged oysters from the waters surrounding Deal Island, MD, and the Delaware Bay. In season, fish such as Flounder, Mahi Mahi, Swordfish, and Tuna are pulled straight off the boats that dock at the Commercial Harbor in West Ocean City and served fresh the same day. During the summer, weekly trips to the Laurel Produce Market in Laurel, DE are made to hand-select crisp sweet corn, juicy beefsteak tomatoes, and some of the Eastern Shore’s sweetest watermelons. It is these delicacies that go straight into Harbor Watch’s locally famous Oyster Stew. Clams are sustainably harvested from Virginia waters and the Maryland side of the Assateague Channel.

And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…

Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely visit Coastal Salt if you would like to try their delicious crab cakes and their herb-roasted chicken.